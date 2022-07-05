The crazy Kiara Advani fan walked up the stairs to her top-floor apartment just to meet her and she said, “That was nice, kinda crazy…”





Kiara Advani has become one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood over the past few months and it has a lot to do with the back-to-back successes she has delivered recently. The actress has also made headlines for her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra and while she has never exactly confirmed it, both actors have dropped hints about it in the past. In a recent media chat, Kiara opened up about how a fan scared her into showing up at her house. For the uninitiated, Kiara was previously seen in the movie JugJugg Jeeyo, which had an impressive run at the box office. Apart from her, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor while the direction was done by Raj Mehta. Prior to this film, Advani was spotted playing a key role in the horror comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also turned out to be a promising performance artist. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Kiara Advani revealed: The craziest thing a guy has ever done for me? It was actually a fan. I won’t say what floor but I live on a very high floor and he walked up all the stairs in my building to come meet me. I remember when he came he was sweating profusely. I was like, ‘What happened? Are you OK? Would you like to sit down? Do you want some water?’ Elaborating on how the surprising experience unfolded, Kiara Advani said: “No, I climbed the stairs. I just wanted you to know how much you mean to me.” I said to myself: ‘But why? You could have taken the elevator. I was also a bit like ‘Okay but don’t come to my house next time, it’s a bit scary too’. But it was sweet and kinda crazy in a sweet way. He was a sweet person. He was a good person. Log in to Koimoi to learn more about Bollywood Must read: When Aamir Khan spoke about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan: I don’t think he has room for me in life Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

