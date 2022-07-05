Varun Dhawan blames Western influence for flop of Bollywood Masala movies

Bollywood releases this year came as a surprise to audiences, business analysts and even producers. While many big projects led by big names like Akshay Kumar flopped at the box office, some of the biggest opening films this year were films by Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatts. The recently released family artist Jug Jug Jeeyo also received a mixed response from fans but is doing well at the box office.

Earlier in an interview, Varun Dhawan had shared his thoughts on how Bollywood has been called out for doing some pretty average stuff lately and movies aren’t doing as much. He was quick to point out that the accusation was unfair because Southern films so often fail.

Now, in another interview, he’s shared his two cents on how producers and business pundits actually ignore what actually works at the box office. He blamed Western influence for the decline in the making of Bollywood’s masala artists, who once ruled the box office.

“We stopped doing large-scale masala family shows because we’re too influenced by the West… For starters, no one knows what kind of movies will work. From the biggest producers to marketers, no one knows and still every week we will go out and give the gyaan that it works, it works,” he said.

He also went out of his way to credit KJo and Dharma Productions with making movies for family consumption. “Dharma believes in family artists, Karan Johar believes in this genre, he always has. I believe in this genre, I have always made these films… My career is based on it. Anil Kapoor and Kiara believe in it too It’s not like we’re doing it for (for fun), he joked.

Well, what do you think? Too much Western influence causing you to wander off while watching our sanskaari cinema?

Source: times now