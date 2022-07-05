Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie enjoys a shopping day with her daughters Vivienne and Zahara in Rome





Angelina Jolie cut a glamorous figure as she enjoyed a day of shopping with her two beautiful daughters

The actress was with the girls identified as Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 17, in Rome before joining girlfriend Salma Hayek

The family enjoyed a day of shopping and the actress bought kitchen utensils to take home. Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie recently spent time in Rome while filming a new movie, Bloodless. Angelina Jolie enjoys a day shopping with her daughters Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 17, in Rome. Photo: Daily Mail.

Source: UGC Angelina apparently brought her kids for the trip too. She was spotted spending a day with her daughters Vivienne, 13, and Zahara, 17, later even meeting her pal Salma Hayek. Daily mail reports as the Hollywood star, 47, donned a flowing sand maxi dress and high-waisted pants for the outing, complete with a spaghetti strap detail, showing off her tattoo-adorned arms and upper back. Read also Lydia Forson stuns in an all-pink look at her movie premiere Angelina added a pair of platform espadrilles to her look, with a large camel handbag slung over her shoulder. Her brunette tresses were pulled back from her face in a dark claw clip, as she shielded herself from the Italian sun in a pair of circular-framed sunglasses. Stepping out into the city, her daughter Zahara walked alongside her in a sage green sundress and a pair of black high top Converse sneakers. While Angelina’s youngest daughter Vivienne wore gray jeans and a matching crew neck sweatshirt. Glancing at the selection of dishes on offer, she also browsed a spice stand in piazza o Campo De Fiori – Angeline Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter pleads for a peaceful divorce Legit.ng Earlier reported that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, has pleaded with her famous parents to at least have a peaceful divorce. Read also RHOL reunion: Iyabo Ojo pays tribute to his maternal grandmother in a stunning Beninese look Action stars Mr and Mrs Smith split in 2016, but their bitter divorce is still ongoing, which hasn’t affected their eldest biological daughter. The teenager, who apparently took no side in the case, wants her wealthy mother and father to forgive each other before moving on with their lives. Source: TUKO.co.ke

