Raveena Tandon responds to trolls who wonder if she understands the struggles of an ordinary man

Raveena Tandon was recently trolled on social media and asked about her privilege. It has been hinted that she does not understand or sympathize with the struggles of a Mumbaikar, ordinary citizens who travel on local trains and buses. Ranveena Tandon took to her social media to respond to such claims.

It all started with an ongoing Twitter thread discussing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ decision to cut down sections of Aarey Forest and use it as a shelter for subway cars. A Twitter user made a comment in which he wondered if figures like Dia Mirza and Raveena Tandon understood the struggles of a middle class in Mumbaikar.

Commenting on the thread, she wrote: “Teen years I rode the premises/buses, got teased, pinched and everything most women go through, won my first car in 92 Development is welcome, we have to be responsible, not just a project, but wherever we cut there is forest, to safeguard the environment/wildlife (sic).

The actress also wrote on another comment: “Not everyone’s life is a bed of roses. Everyone has struggled to get somewhere. I’m sure you have a house/car too. The day when heatwaves/floods/natural disasters hit, it will affect the common man first. The elitists will be the first to flee to their Swiss (sic) chalet.”

She also added: “Any development is welcome. All one prays for is that more is done to compensate for environmental loss/save wildlife. Today, India is proud of increasing numbers of tigers, but due to exhaustion of forest/rail roads, leopard and tiger deaths are increasing (sic).”

The Deputy Chief Minister’s decision to reduce the forest area in Aarey has come under heavy criticism from Bollywood celebrities. Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and others protested against the metro project.