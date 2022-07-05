Alexa PenaVega left Hollywood for a ‘heart reset’





Crown Media Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Hallmark stars Alexa and Carlos PenaVega star in a new Hallmark movie that’s a musical biopic. While promoting their new movie and a memoir they released, Alexa PenaVega also talks about their past and their decision to leave Hollywood. She said her heart needed to be reset and her faith didn’t mesh well with the Hollywood lifestyle. Carlos PenaVega was rejected at every Hollywood audition when they decided to move In a interview with Fox News, Alexa Penavega spoke about their decision to leave Hollywood. Carlos had struggled with Hollywood influences in his life. And he was facing rejection after rejection in the industry. “Every audition he went to, it was between him and another guy and the other guy always got it,” she said. “It lasted a full year.” She was pregnant at the time, which only added to all the stress. They had always planned to move to Hawaii when they retired, but realized they had to move up that timeline. She said she felt like God was telling her to go, even though she didn’t want to move Alexa told Fox News that she really felt like God was telling her it was time to go. “I felt this twinge in my heart,” she said. “I felt it was God saying, ‘You have to get out of here. It’s time.’ I didn’t want to move. I knew it was the right decision, but it wasn’t something that excited me that much. She admitted that she loved Los Angeles and her career, and really didn’t want to go. But one day, she realized that they had to move to hisnot for Carlos. “But one day I was praying in my car and I suddenly had this revelation,” she told Fox News. “I felt like God was preparing us for this move. And we’re not moving for Carlos. We were moving for my heart…All this time I thought we were moving just for Carlos. But I needed a cardiac reset. She said she was “trapped in the entertainment world and needed to take a step back”. She said she needed to step back to be a better mother and wife, and not have her job be her identity. Alexa said at the time she felt like she only had a “Sunday morning version of what Christianity was like.” “I realized there was so much more to Christianity and I wanted more,” she told Fox News. Alexa said moving to Hawaii wasn’t easy and there was culture shock at first. But they found a great church that was very diverse and made some amazing new friends. They said they didn’t fit the Hollywood mold Alexa previously tell people that they never fit into the Hollywood mould. She said: “When we lived in California, there was never a break. The industry operates 24/7. And we thought, we need a place to go and reconnect and this needs to be our home. Carlos said of their life in Hollywood, “I couldn’t relate to people who weren’t necessarily okay with how I wanted to live my life.” READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2022 Movie Lineup

