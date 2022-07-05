Leander Paes joins Ladylove and Kim Sharma to celebrate his mother’s 80th birthday and shares touching photos





Bollywood diva, Kim Sharma and former tennis player, Leander Paes never fail to please their fans with their soft romance and adorable PDAs. Since Kim and Leander made their relationship official, the couple has only gone from strength to strength. And rumors are rife that they will soon take the plunge and marry in a court marriage. Now the actress’ mother has turned 80, and to celebrate her birthday, Kim and her doting boyfriend, Leander, got together to celebrate the special occasion. For those unaware, the lovebirds Kim and Leander wrapped up a year together in March 2022. The actress shared some cute photos with her beau from their vacation. At the same time, she had written a cute note for her darling boyfriend, Leander. She had written: “Happy Birthday Charles 365 days! Endless moments of happiness and learning. Thanks for being mine. Love you to pieces – Mich.” Recommended reading: ‘KGF’ Star Yash’s Son Yatharv Copies His Signature Scene From The Movie It’s Too Cute To Miss On June 29, 2022, Kim Sharma’s loving mother turned a year older and to celebrate her 80th birthday, her future son-in-law Leader Paes joined her. photos from the birthday party and mini family get-togethers. In the photos, Kim, her mother and her boyfriend can be seen wearing the same black-hued ensembles. As the trio posed adorably, Kim was seen planting a sweet kiss on her mother’s cheeks. Afterwards, the family was seen celebrating with their loved ones and enjoying delicious vanilla cake, drinks and delicious food. Check! On June 17, 2022, Leander Paes turned 49 and to celebrate the special day, his sweetheart, Kim Sharma, took to his Instagram account and shared a series of photos of the birthday boy. In the slides, we could see Leander in many moods in different locations. However, it was the photo with Kim’s sister that caught our attention. In the photo, Leander and Konnika shared an awkward moment in the kitchen, wearing head coverings, aprons and holding spatulas. Read also : Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani Piramal, to be appointed president of Reliance Retail A report in Pinkvilla some time ago speculated that Kim and Leander were set to tie the knot. The report had further revealed that the couple’s family had accepted their relationship and given them the green light. A source close to the duo shared that Leander’s parents visited the couple in Mumbai and planned the lovebirds’ court wedding at Kim’s residence. We look forward to Kim and Leander getting married. Next reading: Ashneer Grover Poses With Wife, Reveals Secret To Weight Loss, User Jokes “Sab Doglapan Hai” AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

