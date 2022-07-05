Marquise Brown Best Cards nominee will be Pro Bowler for the first time





The Arizona Cardinals have been making noise this offseason, especially in the NFL Draft when they shipped their first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for the services of wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Entering his fourth year as a professional, expectations are high for Brown’s first season in the Valley as he reunites with his former Oklahoma varsity quarterback Kyler Murray. The receiver had a career year in 2021 with the Ravens, catching 91 passes for 1,008 yards to go with six touchdowns. Brown has yet to make a Pro Bowl in his young career, but NFL.com Nick Shook thinks he’s the most likely Cardinal to earn his first career cap. Shook’s reasoning is pretty straightforward: Brown’s relationship with Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ six-game absence should make for a productive 2022. Brown got his wish in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft when Baltimore sent him to Arizona, where the catcher known as “Hollywood” will reunite with former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray. They already have a good relationship established from their early days, and with DeAndre Hopkins facing a six-game suspension, Brown will play an important role with the Cardinals starting in Week 1. With Hopkins out, Brown clearly becomes the No. 1 option to start the season in a wide-receiving room that lost Christian Kirk to free agency in the offseason. He joins fellow receivers AJ Green, Rondale Moore and Antoine Wesley in Arizona until Hopkins returns in Week 7. Brown’s production has increased with every season he’s been in the NFL, and perhaps reigniting with Murray could continue to see his numbers grow and result in a Pro Bowl selection. Maybe Kliff Kingsbury and Murray can unlock Brown, who just finished his first 1,000-yard season, in a way the Ravens couldn’t. If that happens, we could see Brown in the Pro Bowl.

