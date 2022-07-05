Meena’s husband Vidyasagar dies at 48, family performs last rites in Chennai at 2pm





Popular actress, Meena Durairaj popularly known as Meena is a diva who has captured hearts with her acting skills in South Indian film industry and Bollywood. The actress is adored for her charming looks and million dollar smile. However, her world was turned upside down on June 27, 2022, when her entrepreneur husband, Vidyasagar, died of a lung infection. For the uninitiated, Meena had tied the knot with Bengaluru-based businessman Vidyasagar on July 12, 2009. Together they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Nainika. The family of three was living the best of their lives until their pillar of strength, Vidyasagar, left for his heavenly abode at the age of 48. Recommended reading: Priyanka Chopra hilariously reacts to Shakira giving belly dancing tutorial to hubby Nick Jonas On June 27, 2022, Meena’s husband, Vidyasagar breathed his last. He was suffering from a lung infection and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Unfortunately, although he was treated for a long time, it did not help Vidyasagar to recover. Earlier, he was diagnosed with coronavirus in March 2022, and it was reported that he contracted a lung infection, which deteriorated over time. Her final rites would be held at 2 p.m. on June 29, 2022 at Besant Nagar, Chennai Cemetery. On July 12, 2021, Meena had celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband, Vidyasagar. She had left memory lane and dropped a beautiful photo from their wedding day. In the photo, the couple were seen smiling and posing for the camera. While Meena looked stunning in a pale pink hued wedding ensemble, her fiancé, Vidyasagar looked handsome in an ivory hue Sherwani. Alongside, she wrote: “You came into my life like a rainbow and made it beautifully colorful. Together it’s a wonderful place and my favorite place. Wearing the smile you gave me, forever. Happy birthday husband. Read also : Neetu Kapoor remembers his in-laws, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor after Alia-Ranbir’s pregnancy Meena’s beloved daughter, Nainika had also followed in her mum’s footsteps and entered the film industry as a child artist. She had beautifully played the character of the popular actor, Vijay’s daughter in the hit film, Butcher. Our deepest condolences to Meena and her family! Next reading: Esha Deol Wishes Her Husband Bharat Takhtani On His 10th Wedding Anniversary With A Special Twinning Photo AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

