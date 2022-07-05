Entertainment
Why Alexa PenaVega Had to Leave Hollywood for a ‘Heart Reset’
A new Hallmark movie that is a musical biopic stars Alexa and Carlos PenaVega as two well-known Hallmark actors. Alexa PenaVega is open about their past and their choice to leave Hollywood while promoting their new movie and the memoirs they’ve written. She claimed her faith did not fit well with the Hollywood lifestyle and her heart needed to be reset.
When they made the decision to move, Carlos PenaVega was rejected from all Hollywood auditions.
Alexa Penavega discussed their decision to leave Hollywood in an interview with Fox News. Carlos had struggled because of Hollywood influences. And he was being refused company after company.
She remarked, “Every time he auditioned, it came down to him and another guy, and the other guy always won. “A whole year of this went on.”
The fact that she was pregnant at the time only made things more stressful. They had always intended to move to Hawaii after retirement, but quickly came to the conclusion that they had to do it sooner.
Although she didn’t want to move, she said she felt like God was urging her to.
According to Alexa, who spoke to Fx News, she genuinely believed that God was urging her to leave.
She said, “I felt that twinge in my heart.” “I thought I heard Gd telling you not to leave. It was time, but I didn’t want to get up. Even though I knew it was the right choice, I wasn’t very enthusiastic about it.
She admitted that she loved her career and Los Angeles and really didn’t want to leave. She came to understand, however, that they were to report to her, not Carls.
She told Fx News, “But one day I was praying in my car and I just had this revelation.” “I thought God was preparing us for this movement. And Carls wouldn’t tell us. All this time, I thought we were only moving through Carls. We were going from my heart. However, I needed a heart reset.
She claimed she didn’t need to step back because she was “trapped in the entertainment world”.
She claimed that in order to be a better wife and mother and wanting to make herself the center of who she was, she needed to take a step back.
The only image of Christianity Alexa had at the time, she says, was a “Sunday morning versine.”
She told Fx News, “I realized there was so much simpler Christianity out there and I was craving it.”
Getting to Hawaii wasn’t easy, according to Alexa, and there was some initial culture shock. However, they discovered a fantastic church with a very diverse membership and made some amazing new friends.
They said they don’t fit the Hllywd Mld
They never approached Hllywd mld, Alexa already told Peple.
There was never really a break when we lived in California, she remarked. Industry activity is continuous. We then realized that we needed a place where we could relax and reconnect.
“I can’t relate to people who weren’t necessarily okay with how I wanted to live my life,” Carls said of their Hllywd lifestyle.
