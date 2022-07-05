Vancouver Island Symphony plans pop-up concert series – Vancouver Island Free Daily





As the Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra’s pop-up concert series grew out of necessity due to COVID-19 protocols, Calvin Dyck, the symphony orchestra’s concert master, hopes the series will become a essential in the future. “I think it’s one of those things where if you’re given lemons, you make lemonade,” Dyck said. “It’s actually one of the most popular things the symphony has done…We’ve definitely increased the number of events and there’s a wider variety of musicians involved this year as well.” Dyck, who has worked with VIS for 23 seasons, said he has performed more chamber music in the past two years than in the past 20 years. When the series began in 2020, he said the concept was to provide an outdoor garden experience with just a handful of musicians in an intimate setting and a limited audience. The first year saw only three bands perform, and the next saw four. For this season, Dyck said there were seven performing groups, although three were under private contract and not intended for public viewing. “A lot of times the summer is a slower time for musicians because our teaching schedule usually shuts down – and we’re kind of dependent on gigs coming in. And so we’re really grateful for this opportunity to do a little mini island tour,” he said. For the Pop-Up concert series, each show will be performed at one of six undisclosed locations on central Vancouver Island, including Saltair, Yellowpoint, Cedar-by-the-Sea, Gabriola, Parksville and Comox. Dyck will appear as a musician on Friendly Folk, which runs July 7-9, and will lead From Broadway to the Big Screen, which runs August 18-20. In Friendly Folk, string players will perform Dvorak’s String Quintet No. 2 and Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances. “It’s the first time I’ve done this piece. [Dvorak’s quintet],” he said. “It was actually composed for a music competition and it won first prize when it was released. Romanian folk dances reflect a wide variety of influences from Bohemian, Slovak, Hungarian and Romanian. In From Broadway to the Big Screen, which will include strings and piano, players will present highlights from Pirates of Caribbean, Pride and Harm, Lion KingABB, La La Land and Downtown Abbey. “Maybe I’m a little biased, but everyone’s favorite songs will be on that shelf,” Dyck said. He also hinted at a possible “surprise musician” appearance during the latest set of concerts. Harmonie on the Island will feature a “quite unusual combination” of two horns and two bassoons, and will run from July 21-23. We Can Dance will feature backrow brass and feature dance music in all styles, and will take place August 4-6. According to Dyck, the summer streak will prevail through rain, shine and even wind. “Last year we did a gig and my music stand blew up in the middle of a song,” he said. “You just took care of it. It’s always an adventure. More information about the VIS Summer Concert Series can be found online www.vancouverislandsymphony.com. [email protected]

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter Classical musicLive music

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vancouverislandfreedaily.com/entertainment/vancouver-island-symphony-planning-series-of-pop-up-concerts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos