Disney could lose exclusive rights to Mickey Mouse by 2024





In two years, Disney could lose the exclusive rights to Mickey Mouse. The original version of Mickey Mouse appeared in 1928; At the time, US copyright law protected Walt Disney’s iconic character for 56 years, but Disney later lobbied for the 1976 Copyright Act to extend the protection to 75 years. Then in 1998, Disney lobbied for an extension that extended his rights to 95. The most recent extension came from the Copyright Term Extension Act in 1998, known to many as the Mickey Mouse Protection Act due to Disney’s intense lobbying for the bill, The Los Angeles Times noted, adding: From 1987 to 1990, around the time the legislation was passed, Disney’s political action committee donated $146,519 to federal candidates, while Disney employees donated $474,083 to candidates, plus an additional $133,382 to political parties and other PACs, according to a 1991 report.Times analysis. You can use the Mickey Mouse character as he was originally created to create your own Mickey Mouse stories or stories with this character, explained Daniel Mayeda, associate director of the Documentary Film Legal Clinic at UCLA School. of Law. The Guardian. But if you do it in a way that makes people think of Disney, which is probably because they’ve been investing in this character for so long, then in theory Disney could say you violated my copyright . The original version of Mickey Mouse debuted in Steamboat Willie, premiering at the Colony Theater on Broadway on November 18, 1928. Since then, the character has appeared in over 130 films. While this first rat-like iteration of Mickey Mouse will be stripped of copyright, Mayeda said Disney retains copyright to all subsequent variations of other films or artwork until they reach the 95-year mark, noted The Guardian. Copyrights are time-limited, Mayeda said. Brands are not. So Disney could have a trademark essentially in perpetuity, as long as they continue to use various things as they are trademarked, be it words, phrases, characters, or whatever. Suzanne Wilson, Director of the United States Copyright Office, served as Assistant General Counsel for the Walt Disney Company for nearly ten years. Disney has been very active in trying to extend copyright terms, Mayeda concluded. Successfully extended their terms for Mickey and so on, but I doubt they can get further extensions. I think that’s going to be the end of the line. (Disclosure: The Daily Wire announced plans for children’s entertainment content.)

