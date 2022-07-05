How Chris Pratt Became Hollywood’s Worst Chris

Chris Pratt is one of today’s biggest movie stars. The actor made his debut Parks and Recreation, in which he played fan favorite Andy Dwyer. His popularity on television prompted the actor to get into film. Pratt now plays in the jurassic world franchise as well as wonderit is Guardians of the Galaxy. The actor also starred in two Amazon Prime releases, the movie tomorrow’s war and show The list of terminals.







Despite his Hollywood status, Chris Pratt has received backlash from fans. People on social media have dubbed Pratt the “worst Hollywood Chris”. Fan hatred for Pratt may have started with a friendly competition between actors with the name “Chris,” but recent news about Pratt has made the title serious. From anti-LGBTQ+ allegations to inappropriate behavior, here’s why fans think Pratt is the “worst Hollywood Chris.”

8 Chris Pratt was once a beloved actor

Chris Pratt has been a sweet face in Hollywood since his days Parks and recreation. Fans of the hit sitcom were thrilled when Pratt was brought on the show for longer than the originally planned 6-episode run. His cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe guardians of the galaxy was well received. Pratt got a second installment in the franchise, and the third film will hit theaters in May 2023.

seven Chris Pratt vs. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans

The backlash Pratt received was initially a lot of fun. Pratt entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the third “Chris”. The actor joined the ranks of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, who had previously been involved in Marvel productions as Thor and Captain America characters respectively. A playful debate ensued on social media over who was the best “Chris” and who was the worst.

The Marvel Writers Even Addressed the Debate, although they declined to reveal who they consider the “Best Chris”. Chris Pine, although not in Marvel, has also been involved in conversations with fans due to his involvement with DC.

6 Was Chris Pratt inappropriate on Parks and recreation?

The behavior of Chris Pratt on the set of Parks and recreation was called into question when fans were reminded of a specific case involving Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones. Pratt’s character on the show, Andy Dwyer, reveals his body to characters Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins. During filming, Pratt was supposed to wear flesh-colored shorts. During one take, however, Pratt was completely naked when Poehler and Jones entered the scene.

Pratt thought the moment was comical and laughed it off on a talk show. Although his actions appear to be purely humorous, fans disagree with his decision and believe it was highly inappropriate.

5 Pratt wore a “Don’t Tread on Me” shirt

Chris Pratt’s fall from grace began in mid-2019. He was spotted on the street with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, while wearing a “Don’t Tread On Me” shirt.. The shirt also had an image of an American flag and a rattlesnake. The image and phrase were previously used by the American Colonies, the Tea Party and other far-right political groups. In recent years the flag has been used by white supremacists and has been called racist.

Pratt’s attire has caused fans to question his political stance. The actor is known to be quite conservative, and it’s unclear what his intentions were with this shirt.





4 Chris Pratt attends anti-LGBTQ+ church

Although publicly conservative, fans were still shocked to learn that Chris Pratt attends a church known to be an anti-LGBTQ+ church. Hillsong Church, which Pratt reportedly attends regularly, has been accused of not supporting equal rights. Church leaders have publicly called homosexuality a sin.

Although the church claims to be committed to racial equality and has denied claims of being anti-LGBTQ+, people aren’t so sure. Pratt himself also said his church stands with everyone, but his fans are still worried.

3 Why did Elliot Page call Chris Pratt?

LGBTQ+ member Elliot Page spoke about Chris Pratt’s alleged anti-LGBTQ+ stance. After Pratt appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his religious side and the 21 days that Daniel Fast had encouraged, The page took to Twitter to voice its concerns. In a tweet, Page said, “Oh. K. Uh. But His Church is notoriously anti lgbtq, so maybe address that too? »

Page continued her criticism of Pratt’s involvement in the anti-LGBTQ+ church with more tweets. Social media exploded with comments about Pratt as this new image of the actor took hold in fans’ minds.

2 Why Chris Pratt left Twitter

Memes are all the rage on social media, but one in particular caused Chris Pratt to flee Twitter. The “gotta go” meme dubbed Pratt the “worst Chris in Hollywood.” It was the culminating act after the audience learned of her potential anti-LGBTQ+ and white supremacist stances.

Pratt retired from social media amid the drama, and he actually missed a lot. His absence caused him to miss a Parks and recreation reunion and Marvel’s “Voters Assemble” virtual event. Pratt has since returned to social media.





1 Pratt Isn’t Alone: ​​MCU Fans Also Hate Brie Larson

Chris Pratt isn’t the only actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have received backlash from fans and social media. Although Pratt fared worse as “Hollywood’s Worst Chris”, his bandmate Brie Larson went through the ringer.

Larson’s statements regarding a reviewer’s opinion on A shortcut in time began his downfall with fans. Although she seemed to have good intentions, her words certainly sounded like she wanted all white male critics fired. At least Larson and Pratt can keep each other company as actors who have been shunned by Marvel fans.

