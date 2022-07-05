4 video essays for girls





(MGM) Being a woman has never been easy. In 2022, you would assume that femininity would be facilitated by time, reforms, laws, etc. But since last week, society has once again proven that it is not interested in protecting women, especially women of color and trans women. Women (and anyone with a womb) have a right to be angry and scared. With the current state of affairs, it is more important than ever to be an active feminist. However, it can often be difficult to navigate feminism in a society that is so heavily built on a foundation of misogyny. Unlearning internalized misogyny is a difficult task. However, you are not alone in your search for knowledge and support. Here are some video essays on the topics of feminism and femininity that offer unique perspectives and commentary on femininity. 1. “A monster comes of age: horror and childhood” This video essay is a fascinating analysis of women in the horror genre. The essay does a great job of explaining the role of women in horror movies. Additionally, the video explains how gender hurts women while giving them a voice. 2. “How Hollywood demonizes ultra-femininity” This video essay offers commentary on the hyper-feminine trope that is so often seen in film and television. The video specifically calls out the use of ultra-feminine characters as a means of portraying naughtiness or stupidity. Thus, a negative connotation is unfairly attached to the ultra-feminine woman. 3. “Fleabag” and a new era of feminism” Although “Fleabag” is known for its rather pessimistic portrayal of feminism, this video essay offers a deeper look at the positive aspects of feminism displayed on the popular TV show. Additionally, the video connects the Fleabag-era trend seen on TikTok to a new era of feminism. 4.”Revenge of a Blonde: What the Girlboss should have been” Girlboss was originally a term that positively described the ambition of self-made women. However, the definition of the word quickly turned into an Internet joke and is now associated with unkind, manipulative and grumpy women. This video essay uses Revenge of a Blondeas an example of how the term should be defined in relation to women and ambition.

