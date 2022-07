Save the Date: The VetCoin Foundation Hosts the 2022 Hollywood Vet Gala with Major Launches and a Gathering of Top Vets

Join the fight to define the next generation of heroes. Let’s pay tribute to those who make the most significant difference in the lives of veterans, service members and their families. Beverly Hills, California – The VetCoin Foundation, the leading team of changemakers, harnesses the power of blockchain, web3, and Vetaverse to unite, empower, and transform veteran communities. Everything is set to host its first annual Hollywood Vet Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on October 6. The gala will be a historic gathering of celebrities, patriots, veterans, service members, families, businesses and organizations that support veterans. . The 2022 Hollywood Vet Gala will celebrate the A-list veterans who have most influenced American culture and society. The event will be hosted in conjunction with the Vetaverse ecosystem of organizations that support veterans. Speaking at the event, VetCoin Foundation Chairman Dr. Aaron Bazin said, “The event is held to remember the sacrifices of veterans over the past two decades and to recognize charitable organizations. nonprofits, the most innovative and influential companies and individuals. veteran communities. One of the highlights of the 2022 Hollywood Vet Gala is the Bud Burrell Award. This award is named and awarded in honor of C. Austin “Bud” Burrell, an Army Special Forces soldier, Vietnam veteran, and investment banker known as a champion of ethical stock on Wall Street. Recipients of the Bud Burrell Award will be recognized for their outstanding contributions to innovation and their impact on the well-being of veteran communities. Proceeds from the event will support a series of initiatives created to look after the well-being of veterans who have dedicated their time, energy and resources in service to the country, including: • OPERATION EDUCATE: Educate veteran-owned businesses and nonprofits to bring them into the world of blockchain, Web3, and the Vetaverse • INCUBER OPERATION: Vetrepreneur mentorship and competition events leading to grants for veteran-owned businesses to gain a foothold in the Vetaverse • HOME FRONT OPERATION: Construction of moderately priced homes for veterans struggling to obtain affordable housing The on-site experience for attendees includes an array of cross-industry excellence spanning the entertainment industry, Web3, and the military. All entrants will also receive a limited-edition, artist-designed NFT with unlockable content. Tickets go on sale at the end of July, limited corporate sponsorships are still available. About the VetCoin Foundation VetCoin Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt federal foundation registered with the IRS and a 509(a)(2) public charitable organization eligible to receive deductible donations, bequests, contributions and gifts tax to connect, enable and transform veterans. communities. The Hollywood Vet Gala 2022 City of Beverly Hills permit number is 2022-075. Media Contact

