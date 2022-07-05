



At least six people were killed in a mass shooting during a July 4 parade in the affluent community of Highland Park, Illinois, just 20 miles north of Chicago, local officials say. The Chicago Sun Times reported that the parade started around 10 a.m. on Monday but was suddenly interrupted 10 minutes later after gunfire. Robert Bobby E. Crimo III, a person interested in the shooting, was later taken into custody. According BNC NewsCrimo has left a long trail of tributes to mass shootings and public killings on social media platforms. Spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force Christopher Covelli told a news conference that the gunman opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a high-powered rifle recovered from the scene. He didn’t know which building, according to WGN News. A witness, Miles ZaremskyTold CNN said he heard what he thought was 20 to 25 gunshots. He said it was an AR-15 type weapon and saw at least one person bloodied and on the ground. I was sickened, said Zaremski. On this day when we have come together to celebrate community and freedom, we instead mourn the tragic loss of life and fight back against the terror that has been inflicted on us,” said the Mayor of Highland Park. Nancy Rotering said. representing Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) was scheduled to participate in the parade and confirmed the shooting in a Twitter post and the apparent loss of life. My campaign team and I were gathered at the start of the parade when the shooting started. My team and I are safe, he said. Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. Like many small towns in the United States, the annual Highland Park Parade was meant to celebrate Independence Day and the community. Instead, it is now another staggering statistic in the seemingly relentless attacks on fellow Americans involving a large-caliber rifle as hundreds of participants ran for their lives, leaving behind clothing, food and chairs. governor of illinois JB Pritzker said in a statement: There are no words for the kind of monster that stalks and shoots crowds of families with children celebrating holidays with their community. He added: We must and will end this scourge of gun violence. Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. Debbie Glickmana resident of Highland Park, said she was on a parade float with colleagues and the group was ready to turn onto the main road when she saw people running away from the area. “People started saying, ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there’s a shooter,'” Glickman said. The Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos out there.” The attack in Highland Park is the deadliest incident after recent killings, including an 18-year-old gunman who killed 19 children and two adults at a school in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. Just ten days earlier, a racist attack led to the deaths of 10 black people in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. This article was updated as information became available.

