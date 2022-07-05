Another Hollywood happily married couple just got bigger as actress Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form tied the knot





In photos published by Vogue on Thursday, the bride beamed in a Danielle Frankel gown at her wedding in New Orleans. Although the 36-year-old White Lotus star and producer originally planned to celebrate in Italy, they chose Louisiana as the actress is currently filming in that state. Related story The event itself took place in a warm, family atmosphere, and after the ceremony, Daddario changed into a pink tulle evening dress and comfortable heels. Andrew Form proposed to the star in August 2021, although she admitted to Vogue they had talked about their engagement three months prior. “We both agreed to get married one evening in April 2021 after drinking too much,” she recalled. Regarding the official part and this very moment with the marriage proposal, Alexandra told in detail how it was: “I was visiting Andrew when he was working on Jack Ryan, and the filming took place in Athens. He took me to the Four Seasons hotel so we could go to the beach. He walked out, I followed him, he turned around and proposed, then we walked and drank pina coladas. The news of their engagement appeared in December of the same year, and the star celebrated this event on his social networks. “The most wonderful person, you handle stupidity, loss, life, hardship and people with grace and compassion. You are a loving, funny, hardworking, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive father. You have took the worst moments of my life and brought my soul together,” she wrote at the time. It is unlikely that the actress could have thought that, crossing each other on one of the streets of New York, they would understand that fate had given them the opportunity to become a family. “He asked if he could take me out to dinner. I said ‘okay’ against my better judgment. These days it’s customary to meet people on dating apps. But he was different,” the star admitted.

