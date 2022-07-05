Media moguls return to Sun Valley under darkening financial skies

Around this time last year, as illustrious guests of the annual Allen & Company tycoon bargain stopped at the entrance to the legendary Sun Valley Resort in the mountains of central Idaho, David Zaslav got out of his chauffeured SUV and gave an interview about the mainstream media’s robust appetite for M&A. Zaslav had just made a deal for history books: the creation of Warner Bros. Discovery, of which he is now the CEO. There was a line everywhere he was, Oprah Winfrey told me at the timerelaying a scene report from Gayle King.

Like this year the so-called summer camp for billionaires kick off tuesday, Zaslav will hardly lack company while sipping cocktails at the Duchin Lounge. But other honchos present will surely generate more scrutiny and interest. To begin with, there is Elon Musk, who is set to attend for the first time in several years, as his rollercoaster takeover of Twitter nears some sort of dramatic conclusion. The Tesla boss isn’t just one of the most talked about and controversial people in business, he’s become one of the most talked about and controversial people in the world, and his likely Twitter ownership is considered to have major implications for freedom of expression and democracy. and the ability of platforms to curb misinformation in a highly polarized society. I really think Elon will get a lot of attention, a Sun Valley luminary told me. No question.

Someone else who has attended the conference over the years alternately postulated, Everyone will watch the body language between Chapek and Iger, the game of thrones dynamic between the current emperor and the former emperor, and how it will shake. This source was obviously referring to the two BobsBob Iger, the legendary former CEO of Disney, and Bob Chapeck, the embattled current Disney boss whose well documented the falling outs have been water for the Hollywood gossip mill. Chapek, of course, will arrive in Idaho with a new three-year contract, putting to bed speculation that, following a series of high-profile stumbles, his stewardship of Disney may not last long for this world. (As another conference attendee joked, when everyone ran out of things to talk about in the media industry, they started gossiping about Chapek.)

Who else? There will surely be eyes on Sheryl Sandberg, who recently resigned from Meta/Facebook after 14 years with the company. Or Brian Robert and Shari Redstone, both seen as needing to expand their respective strongholds, Comcast and ViacomCBS. Notable from this year’s guest list is Jeff Bezos, which usually does not miss the thing. He might be trying to create some respite for Amazon’s new CEO, André Jassy. Or, as a few of my sources have suggested, he could just galavant in Europe on his mega-yacht. (Wouldn’t you be?) As for the Murdochs, I was able to confirm that James, Lachlan, and Rupert will all be present. And among the famous journalists who prowl the station, keep an eye out for the Substack star Bari Weiss. I’m going! And I’m excited! she texted me on friday. But I don’t have the required vest. Nellie and Ias in Nellie Bowles, his wife is researching high-end sports right now.

Then there’s the Netflix of it all. For a long time, the OG streaming service has been the king of the jungle, the pinnacle all others aspired to as they began to recalibrate their businesses for the unbundled, cross-platform future. Now those others are catching up, which means Netflix bosses Hastings Reed and Ted Sarandos find themselves fighting to retain the throne. A die greatest stories in the media last spring of the company’s staggering loss of subscribers, its first in 10 years, with further bleeding projected in the second quarter. This story will hang in the air as attendees stroll along the grounds of the resort in their signature fleece vests. Seeing how Reed and Ted interact with people will definitely be interesting, a source said. It’s a big change for them in their business. How do they think about it? Another wondered if Netflix might be starting to look like an acquisition candidate, noting that steep dive in market capitalization and company value: they still have something most people don’t have, which is 220 million subscribers and a great technology platform.

There were a few other themes that came up in conversations with various bigwigs I spoke with. One was the potential for new mergers and acquisitions. Merger fervor has cooled since the gold rush of previous years, and the biggest players have increased their power. But further consolidation is surely in store. Additionally, a source noted that it is recognized that the world’s biggest media companies Netflix, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery do not have majority shareholders who hold the lion’s share of outstanding shares. Will they be able to stay that way, or is it just a matter of time? Someone else suggested sudden popularity for companies with big balance sheets. Roberts, for example, has never garnered much attention, but perhaps now, with Comcasts close to $9 billion in cash, he just might.