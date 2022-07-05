RRR appears as the second best film at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Awards; beats biggies like Top Gun Maverick and The Batman





It’s been over three months since the release of SS Rajamoulis magnum-opus RRR, but the film is still continuing its winning streak. After storming the global box office, the high-profile drama has now become the second best picture at the 2022 Hollywood Critics Association Awards, leaving behind such Hollywood biggies as Top Gun Maverick and The Batman. For those who are not in the know, RRR was nominated as the first Indian film at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022 and it made every Indian proud by winning second place. The first position went to Everything Everywhere All At Once. Other nominated films include Cha Cha Real Smooth, Turning Red, The Northman, Elvis, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The official Hollywood Critics Association Twitter account announced, And the winner of the HCA Midseason Award for Best Picture goes to Everything Everywhere All At Once Finalist: RRR. And the winner of the HCA Midseason Award for Best Picture goes to Everything everywhere all at once Finalist: RRR#HCAMidseasonAwards#A24#[email protected]@EEAAOA24pic.twitter.com/PMrxkgWVQ1 Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics)July 1, 2022 RRR, which has been in the works for nearly four years, is a fictionalized account of the lives of independence warriors Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The pan-Indian film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in significant extended cameos. After facing several setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the high-profile film hit theaters on March 25 and most recently, on July 2, completed 100 days at the box office. To express their gratitude to the public, the creators released a new poster on social media with the message, RRRIDING HIGHHHH 100 Days of RRR Movie! As for the film’s commercial success, RRR ended its run with an impressive 1115 crore worldwide gross. It is currently the fourth highest-grossing Indian film in the world, after Dangal, Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF 2. Keep visiting this space again and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

