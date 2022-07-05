Irish singer Lorraine McDonald wowed Bill Murray – and he joined in the performance

The Groundhog Day and Ghostbusters actor stayed at the idyllic Mount Falcon Hotel in rural Co Mayo last year with family and friends while visiting Ireland.

Movie icon Murray enjoyed the Mount Falcons summer dinner and cabaret show featuring soul singer Buck Taylor, Greg Pearle and two of the country’s top entertainers, Keith and Lorraine McDonald and even joined the latter on stage to sing one of her favorite songs, Mustang Sally.

We have people from all over Ireland coming to our summer show in a spectacular bamboo tent at Mount Falcon, but you can imagine my surprise when I spotted Bill Murray, Lorraine tells The Sunday World.

I was a fan. I’ve watched Groundhog Day a million times, it’s just awesome. I went to say hello to him and he said to me: Who are you? I said, Lorraine McDonald, I’ll entertain you later. I like your shoes, he said, noticing that they had a nice diamond pattern. He was funny and quirky and I think he could see that I immediately understood his sense of humor.

We make a show that has something for everyone in music, from rock n roll and all classic songs to country. During the show, Bill and his band were in front of us and you could tell he was enjoying the music.

And when we took a short break, he came out to the side of the stage to talk to me. He said he loved my rendition of Dolly Parton’s song 9 to 5 and Tina Turners’ Simply The Best, and he said I made them my own.

He talked to me for five minutes, then he took selfies with me and Keith on my camera. He was joking, God, my head looks so big in this picture. He was fabulous and so authentic. Then, in the next part of the show, he joined us on stage and sang backing vocals with us on Mustang Sally. It was amazing.

Keith and Lorraine, who have their own show on Spotlight TV, grew up around stardom as their father, Frankie, was the trumpeter in Irish superstar Joe Dolans’ band for 40 years.

Dad and Joe were good friends, and Joe often called our home in Athlone when they were leaving for a gig, says Lorraine.

We were young kids then and we loved Joe. He had this big happy smile and he was a very nice man.

Sometimes if they were playing locally Dad would take us to the shows, to big ballrooms like The Horizon in Mullingar and The Roseland in Moate, Co Westmeath. Then in the summer we used to go to the Glen Eagle Hotel in Killarney where Joe had a massive residency and he loved seeing us there.

I always loved it when Joe would call me from the stage and play a request for me. I was very young and felt so important. And if he said hello to another little girl, I wouldn’t like it at all. Then Dad would sneak us to the dressing room where Joe was giving us cakes and cookies. He was a big star on stage where everyone loved him, but he was just as sweet away from the spotlight and not starry at all.

Keith and Lorraine caught the showbiz bug and continued to support Joe later in life as the opening act for his shows.

Lorraine remembers that she was also with Joe the night he played his last concert at Abbeyleix in September 2006. I was at the last concert when Joe had to stop the show and leave the stage. It was a sad day. Joe was part of our lives for 40 years because he was part of dad’s family. That’s how we saw it, she says, adding that she and Keith are set to record a tribute to Joe Dolan in Opry’s new series Daniel on TG4.

Keith and Lorraine, who will perform on the Sunday World Stars in the Sun trip to Torremolinos in September, are currently recording their new TV series which will air on Spotlight TV and features their father, Frankie, taking a trip down memory lane with his return to the showband era.