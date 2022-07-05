Entertainment
Next James Bond: Tom Hardy runs out of steam as 007 bosses tease the hero’s ‘reinvention’ | Movies | Entertainment
Idris Elba answers the question of the casting of James Bond in 2021
Daniel Craig will forever be remembered as one of the most popular and exciting James Bond actors of all time. But after his heartbreaking finale in No Time To Die, fans can’t wait to see who will replace him as 007.
The official announcement will likely take place in the coming years, but until then the Bond ratings put Tom Hardy at the top of the charts.
Unfortunately for him, he has just been overtaken by a big star.
Hardy is incredibly famous for starring in blockbuster hits such as Venom, The Batman Trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk.
The 44-year-old Hammersmith-born star certainly has the age, build and reputation to become the next Bond – but he refuses to talk about it publicly.
In recent years, he has spoken about how he fears losing his chance to become 007 if he talks about it in the press. And that tactic seems to have worked for him. It’s been at the top of the Bond ratings more often than not over the past few years.
Currently, Ladbrokes have placed Hardy’s odds at 8/1 to become Bond next.
But Idris Elba has just overtaken him – by far.
Next James Bond: Tom Hardy has fallen behind as Idris Elba gains ground
Next James Bond: will Idris Elba become the new Bond?
Next James Bond: Tom Hardy has fallen behind
Elba is, of course, one of the most popular British actors. Not only did he build a strong reputation as a tough man with his TV show Luther, but he also has a strong Hollywood presence in superhero movies such as The Suicide Squad and the Thor series.
In the past, Elba has confessed that he would “love” to be Bond. “James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic and beloved character who takes audiences on this massive escapist journey,” he said.
“Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?’ I’ll be like, ‘Yeah!’ It’s fascinating to me.”
Now his chances have been drastically reduced by Ladbrokes.
READ MORE: James Bond bosses confirm sex of new 007 – but hint at ‘reinvention’
Lightyear’s James Brolin on James Bond and Westworld
The bookmakers gave Elba an incredible 5/1 to become Bond next.
As of this writing, that puts Elba in third place in the race, but miles ahead of fifth-placed Hardy.
Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said: “Idris Elba has long been a favorite in the race to replace Daniel Craig, and he has once again closed the gap to the top two in betting after a flurry of betting this week.”
The reduced ratings come just days after Bond bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson commented on 007’s “new” future.
DO NOT MISS…
Next Bond: Producers Confirm Filming Details For Craig 007’s Successor [NEWS]
Does the “Bond Girl” need a reboot? [COMMENT]
Pierce Brosnan: Star’s ‘crushing’ battle with depression [INFO]
At a recent event, the two Bond executives confirmed that the next 007 would be male – contrary to reports that he may be replaced by a female in the future.
However, they teased a big shake-up for the character. “We’re looking for where to go with him,” Broccoli revealed. “We’re talking about it. There’s no script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next movie. Because, really, it’s a Bond reimagining. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time.” (via Deadline)
If the bosses are “reinventing” Bond, could they plan to steer him away from his white heritage? If so, Elba would be a perfect fit.
However, the two favorite actors in the Bond ratings are quite the force to be reckoned with, so he has a lot of work to do.
In second place to become 007 is Régé-Jean Page. The British-Zimbabwean star is best known for starring in Bridgerton on Netflix.
Currently, he has an impressive 7/2, despite claiming the idea of him becoming Bond is nothing more than a “flattering” one.
At the top of the ranking is another Netflix star: Henry Cavill.
As well as previously playing Superman, he’s of course the gruff actor behind Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.
He has a staggering 5/2, making him the runaway winner at the moment. But will Bond bosses go for the actor even though he once auditioned and didn’t pass? Fans will have to wait and see.
James Bond No Time To Die is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
The rest of the Bond films are available for rental.
Sources
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/entertainment/films/1633978/next-james-bond-tom-hardy-idris-elba-007-daniel-craig
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Inflation hits two-decade high in Turkey July 5, 2022
- How Chris Pratt Became Hollywood’s Worst Chris July 5, 2022
- New Earthquake Hazard Guidelines issued July 5, 2022
- PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1,800 crore in Varanasi on July 7 July 5, 2022
- Russian hockey boss seeks clarity about arrested star July 5, 2022