Next James Bond: Tom Hardy runs out of steam as 007 bosses tease the hero’s ‘reinvention’ | Movies | Entertainment

Idris Elba answers the question of the casting of James Bond in 2021

Daniel Craig will forever be remembered as one of the most popular and exciting James Bond actors of all time. But after his heartbreaking finale in No Time To Die, fans can’t wait to see who will replace him as 007. The official announcement will likely take place in the coming years, but until then the Bond ratings put Tom Hardy at the top of the charts. Unfortunately for him, he has just been overtaken by a big star.

Hardy is incredibly famous for starring in blockbuster hits such as Venom, The Batman Trilogy, Inception, and Dunkirk. The 44-year-old Hammersmith-born star certainly has the age, build and reputation to become the next Bond – but he refuses to talk about it publicly. In recent years, he has spoken about how he fears losing his chance to become 007 if he talks about it in the press. And that tactic seems to have worked for him. It’s been at the top of the Bond ratings more often than not over the past few years. Currently, Ladbrokes have placed Hardy’s odds at 8/1 to become Bond next. But Idris Elba has just overtaken him – by far.

Next James Bond: Tom Hardy has fallen behind as Idris Elba gains ground

Next James Bond: will Idris Elba become the new Bond?

Next James Bond: Tom Hardy has fallen behind

Elba is, of course, one of the most popular British actors. Not only did he build a strong reputation as a tough man with his TV show Luther, but he also has a strong Hollywood presence in superhero movies such as The Suicide Squad and the Thor series. In the past, Elba has confessed that he would “love” to be Bond. “James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic and beloved character who takes audiences on this massive escapist journey,” he said. “Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?’ I’ll be like, ‘Yeah!’ It’s fascinating to me.” Now his chances have been drastically reduced by Ladbrokes. READ MORE: James Bond bosses confirm sex of new 007 – but hint at ‘reinvention’

The bookmakers gave Elba an incredible 5/1 to become Bond next. As of this writing, that puts Elba in third place in the race, but miles ahead of fifth-placed Hardy. Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said: “Idris Elba has long been a favorite in the race to replace Daniel Craig, and he has once again closed the gap to the top two in betting after a flurry of betting this week.” The reduced ratings come just days after Bond bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson commented on 007’s “new” future. DO NOT MISS…

At a recent event, the two Bond executives confirmed that the next 007 would be male – contrary to reports that he may be replaced by a female in the future. However, they teased a big shake-up for the character. “We’re looking for where to go with him,” Broccoli revealed. “We’re talking about it. There’s no script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next movie. Because, really, it’s a Bond reimagining. We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time.” (via Deadline) If the bosses are “reinventing” Bond, could they plan to steer him away from his white heritage? If so, Elba would be a perfect fit. However, the two favorite actors in the Bond ratings are quite the force to be reckoned with, so he has a lot of work to do.