Malaika Arora’s latest bedazzled sheer dress look trailing! Internet users notice the black underwear: I don’t understand why





Malaika Arora is a gorgeous woman who still looks stunning even though she’s nearing the 50-year mark (she’ll be 49 in October). The actress shows off her well-toned figure through her daily witness regimen of yoga, whenever she gets the chance. She did the same in the Miss India event held recently. At the beauty pageant, Ms Arora was slayed in a bedazzled gold sheer gown with a plunging neckline that showed off her assets and a long runway that required a few people to stand in place before posing for photos. She accessorized with an emerald and gold choker and multiple green stone rings, and a side-parted hairstyle. Although there is no doubt that she looked stunning, Malaika Arora was trolled for the same by many. One of the main reasons for this was that her black underwear was visible through the see-through dress. Read some comments about it below. Slamming Malaika Arora’s look, one netizen wrote, paisa k liya yeh log nagi ho jati ha Another noted, It’s weird how people have issues with hijab and are all rave reviews for such outfits… A third trolled her saying, She needs a boob lift for sure Another added, urffi.bante ja rahe h sab Noting that her black underwear was visible through the see-through robe, one noted, chachi Aapka chadha dikh raha hai Another commented, Niche noir pahn rakha h es n bahn ki mami n A third wrote, Les sous – black clothes are clearly visible. A fourth wondered, I don’t understand why she couldn’t wear nude underwear. Another even called her stylist for this wardrobe linen write-up, Should have worn flesh-colored underwear. While many criticized Malaika Arora for her bedazzled gold see-through dress look, some were impressed with her beauty and the way she carried herself. One wrote, Monday motivation for me…40 cross kerne ke baad bhi koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai. Another commented, How she manages to look so young and graceful at this age. I can’t believe she’s 49. She is my mother’s age. I don’t understand why people constantly stalk her for her age and relationship. Everyone will be old at some point, but can everyone look as young and fit as malaika. Not the right.. so enjoy her looks man!! Apart from Malaika Arora, the Miss India 2022 final also saw Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and Neha Dhupia in attendance. Karnatakas Sini Shetty was crowned Miss India World 2022, Ruba Shekhawat from Rajasthan was declared Miss India 2022 – 1st Runner up and Uttar Pradeshs Shinata Chauhan was crowned Miss India 2022 – 2nd Runner Up. Must read: Crazy Vicky Kaushals Fan Refuses To Marry Until She Clicks Pic With Him, Says Mera Dulha Neeche Wait Kar Raha Hai Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

