



NEW YORK Brooklyn-born actor Joe Turkel, best known for playing creepy bartender Lloyd in The Shining and an android-maker in Blade Runner, has died at 94. According to Variety, his death came Monday in Santa Monica, Calif., ending a prolific career that included more than 100 film and television roles. Turkel served in the military during World War II before heading to Hollywood to work with heavy hitters including director Stanley Kubrick, who helmed him in the 1980s The Shining, the 1956 film The Killing and Paths of Glory, where in 1957 Turkel played a soldier. He would have called the latter his favorite among the films he has done. It starred Kirk Douglas. On the small screen, Turkel has often been cast alongside tough guys in crime shows such as SWAT, Adam-12 and Dragnet as well as westerns like The Lone Ranger, Bonanza and The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp. IMDB says his last screen appearance was in the 1990 futuristic sci-fi film The Dark Side of the Moon, which is set in 2022. Variety reported that Turkel had completed an autobiography before his death which is expected to be published posthumously. This is called the misery of success.

