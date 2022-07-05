The Bristol School of Acting, in partnership with The Wardrobe Ensemble, announces a new two-year accelerated course in theater creation.

Bristol School of Acting is the first school to be based in a working theatre, Bristol’s Tobacco Factory Theatres, and has had a strong impact on Bristol’s theater scene by doing things differently. They challenge the status quo by encouraging their artists to unleash their uniqueness and use their real-life experiences to bring distinction to their work.

Working in partnership with The Wardrobe Ensemble (Education, Education, Education; Last of the Pelican Daughters; Mog the forgetful cat) – an award-winning Bristol-based theater collective who conceive and film new plays together – the new two-year accelerated course in Theater Creation is the latest addition to the school’s degree programme. Courses already include an accelerated two-year BA (Hons) in Stage and Screen Acting, and a BA (Hons) in Screen Acting. In addition, the school also hosts a series of other professional acting courses.

The new Theatrical Creation curriculum will combine rigorous acting training with practical theatrical creation skills, academic cultural study and industry support to enable students to take ownership of their careers as multidisciplinary theater makers. By building a course from the ground up, The Wardrobe Ensemble has created a program that meets the needs of emerging artists and the demands of the theater industry as it exists today.

Prospective students enrolled in the course can apply from Thursday, September 15, 2020, by visiting both the BSA website (https://www.bristolschoolofacting.com) to book an audition and apply through UCAS. Both parts of the application process must be completed to apply to the school.

Stuart Wood, Bristol School of Acting Co-Artistic Director, says: “We are delighted to be launching this course this year and welcoming students from September 2023. Bristol School of Acting is proud to be a part key to the Bristol Theater making ecosystem, and there is a very distinct way of doing theater at Bristol.This course will introduce students to this, as well as the many other ways of approaching creating theater for the 21st century. Working with the wardrobe set gives students the chance to learn from the best.”

L’Ensemble Garde-robe says: “In 2011 we became the first company to emerge from Bristol Old Vic’s Made in Bristol programme, so understand the importance of quality theater training. It is now an immense privilege to be able to share our practice and expertise, developed over the last decade, with students at the start of their theatrical journey. Drawing on Bristol’s rich theater scene, students will be able to connect and learn from the brilliant professional artists, companies and arts organizations the city has to offer. This is a hugely exciting step for creative theater training in Bristol and beyond. We look forward to working with the creatives who will help shape and implement this new program, and to meeting the first cohort of student theater creators in September 2023.”

The wardrobe set creates original pieces that unpack the 21st century experience. All work created by the company is born out of a democratic design process, in which each member contributes research, writing and performance, using a collaborative process developed by the ten members together over the last decade. They are associates of Bristol Old Vic and Shoreditch Town Hall, and have performed their work at venues including the National Theatre, Trafalgar Studios, Almeida Theatre, The Lowry and overseas in Jack, Brooklyn, NYC .

Bristol School of Acting brings together some of the best professional talent from around the world in one of the UK’s most creative and pioneering cities – Bristol. The school is led by co-artistic directors Stuart Wood and Nancy Medina, an award-winning director who was recently appointed artistic director of Bristol Old Vic Theater after Tom Morris.

BSA’s productions include Shakespeare in lovedirected by Sam Bridges, which plays at Tobacco Factory Theaters July 14-16, 2022 and falls of lightdirected by Stuart Wood, which will run July 7-9, 2022. The school is due to kick off its fall season of performances at Bristol’s Tobacco Factory Theaters in July this year.