Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor stole Kartik Aaryan? Throwback to Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone mocking Ranbir Kapoor on the show

Season 7 of Koffee With Karan is back and it has already caused a stir online and how. And it was Sara Ali Khan’s one statement that got a lot of attention when she mentioned that her ex is everyone’s ex. Many wondered if she was referring to Kartik Aaryan, who allegedly dated Ananya Panday with Janhvi Kapoor and herself. Sara made an appearance on the show with Janhvi and they both seemed to have bonded over a common ex. Well, this incident happened on the same couch earlier but in a different season. In the show Koffee With Karan season 3, we had seen Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone transform friend from enemy and make fun of their common ex Ranbir Kapoor. Read also – Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Not Kajol but THIS Bollywood superstar actress roped in as a judge

It’s angry? Is it spicy? Is it fun?

That’s all of the above – take a look at some of the guests making this the hottest season ever!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran The new S7 season starts on July 7 only on @DisneyPlusHS @apoorvamehta18 @jahnvio @aneeshabaig @Dharmatic_ pic.twitter.com/sJv9NeZzuf Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 2, 2022

Sonam and Deepika had left the late actor Rishi Kapoor for being bitchy on the Koffee with Karan. ALSO READ- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Akshara SHOCKED as Abhi falls unconscious after explosion; AbhiRa fans in tears as he is criticized

Yes! It was one of the most highlighted episodes and it also created a lot of controversy. The late actor Rishi Kapoor was also reportedly very unhappy with girls complaining about his son Ranbir on national television. Well, it was the first and last the divas made an appearance together on any platform. Read also – Bollywood’s best actress struggles to adjust to her in-laws; mom’s husband is unable to make things easier

Around this time, it was reported that Ranbir Kapoor had dumped Sonam Kapoor and started dating Deepika Padukone. And later he met Katrina Kaif and broke up with DP for her. Katrina and Deepika are not cordial even today. The ladies had passed a lot of negative comments towards each other at that time. On the same show, Deepika had asked to see Katrina Kaif’s passport because she thought she was older than she was pretending. Well, Sonam and Deepika’s show was extremely spicy and it was counted as one of the most popular episodes so far. One wonders if Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are going to create history in the same way as Bollywood divas.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



