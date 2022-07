Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh steal the show at Shankar Mahadevan concert in California, video goes viral Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone send fans into a frenzy every time they make a public appearance together. From their PDA on the red carpet to their elegant entrance to star-studded parties and more, they know how to steal the show. And the same thing happened at the concert of singer Shankar Mahadevan. Deepika and Ranveer, before the latter’s birthday, flew to the United States. During their trip to California, the lovebirds attended the concert of the famous Indian singer. Their videos from the show have surfaced online and they are too good to miss. Related News Ranveer Singh’s wait to get a comment from his wife on his recent pic is over as Deepika Padukone responds, here’s what she wrote Deepika wore a gorgeous green suit for the event while Ranveer wore a yellow kurta with white churidar and brown shows. They danced the night away listening to Mahadevan’s signature songs. The couple even indulged in some sweet PDA. Ranveer then took the stage to join Shankar for an impromptu performance on Gallan Godiyaan. The Dil Dhadakne Do The singer also sang Ranveer’s happy birthday song to wish him in advance. Check out some videos here: [Video] #DeepikaPadukone and Ranveer Singh Spotted at Shankar Mahadevan Concert in San Jose, CA t.co/qoqyg1U5bl – ANI (@ANI) Jul 4, 2022 The crowd sang happy birthday to Ranveer at the event. Deepika was singing. His smile and his gratitude t.co/hbUqdkuqyJ – ANI (@ANI) Jul 4, 2022 Deepika’s family, including her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha Padukone also attended the concert. Deepika and Ranveer with fam It comes hours after videos of Bollywood celebrities from Adele’s concert in London surfaced online. Superstar Akshay Kumar, his wife Twinkle Khanna, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and others attended the event at BST Hyde Park festival. Related News Here’s what Farhan Akhtar has to say about being killed off in his first episode of Ms. Marvel Coming back to DeepVeer, the duo have been very busy with their upcoming projects. While Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Circus, Deepika Padukone has Pathaan, Fighter, Project K. and other movies in her kitty.

