Netflix CEO praises SS Rajamouli’s RRR
Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos hailed the SS Rajamoulis RRR as the craziest thrill ride of the year
SS Rajamoulis RRR with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR gained huge popularity. The film was a blockbuster earning around 1200 crores at the global box office. The outlandish action film received praise from audiences and celebrities around the world. The most recent person to praise the RRR masterpiece is none other than Ted Sarandos, who is the Chief Content Officer and Co-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Netflix.
RRR is available online on streaming giant Netflix. The magnum opus has completed 100 days since its March 25 release and is still receiving critical acclaim after its OTT premiere. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos called RRR the thrill ride of the year and asked people to watch it on Netflix. He took to his Facebook page to write words of appreciation for the film and the crew.
He wrote: “If you haven’t checked out RRR on Netflix yet, you must. This is the craziest movie thrill ride you’ll see this year. (In Hindi with English subtitles ) it’s a blast.” Ted also shared a review of RRR by Rolling Stone magazine, and wrote: Rolling Stone says, the best and most groundbreaking blockbuster of 2022. Now streaming on Netflix.
RRR ended 100 days on July 2, and to celebrate the occasion, the creators created a new poster. The film’s official social media account shared the new poster on its Twitter account. The post’s caption read, “RRRIDING HIGHHHH.. 100 days of #RRRMovie!!”
RRR is a fictional story of two revolutionaries and their fight against British colonialists. The movie is a period drama set in the 1920s. The action movie also depicts friendship and their strong bond and love. The role of the revolutionaries is played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.
Apart from these two Tamil megastars, the film also features Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Directed by Rajamouli RRR was created on a budget of 550 crores. DVV Entertainment’s DVV Danayya financed and the screenplay was written by Vijayendra Prasad.
