Anu decides to become a mother; shock everyone with his decision

In the current episode of Anupamaa, the whole family is planning Kinjal’s baby shower. Anuj and Anupamaa throw a big baby shower at their house. Rakhi Dave comes for the ceremony and argues with Baa. Anu loses her temper as she scolds them for fighting and not caring about the ceremony. On the other hand, Barkha witnesses the fight. Rakhi insults the Shah family at Kinjal’s baby shower, but Anu handles the situation. Anu and Anuj dance as Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! film. Also Read – Trending TV News Today: Ranbir Kapoor to Honor Dance Deewane Juniors Final, Karan Johar-Madhuri Dixit to Judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and More

In the next episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj arrives to attend Kinjal’s baby shower after Rakhi incites him against Anuj. She tells Vanraj that Anuj replaced him and performs duties at the baby shower. Vanraj gets angry with Anuj and decides to ruin their happiness. In no time, Vanraj sees Pakhi and Adik together. He will then slap Adik for crossing the line with his daughter. ALSO READ – GodFather First Look: Chiranjeevi’s Powerful Avatar Receives Resounding Response From The Masses [View Tweets]

Vanraj humiliates Adik in front of Anuj and Barkha. Pakhi supports Adik and says they are both good friends. Baa refuses to listen to Pakhi and Vanraj gets angry on her. Pakhi stops talking to Vanraj as she says Vanraj and Kavya were friends too. Pakhi announces that she will not break her friendship with Adik. Vanraj is annoyed by Pakhi’s attitude. Anupamaa will be seen supporting Pakhi and Vanraj gets angry at her. Also Read – Will Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Reunite for Aditya Chopra’s Biggest Action Extravaganza? Here’s what we know

Watch the promo –

On the other hand, Anupamaa decides to become a mother after Anuj’s request. What will happen next?

