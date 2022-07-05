The 100 Crore Flops Welcome to Bollywood





Our business is our business, not yours. Do you remember that iconic dialogue from the movie Race 3? The movie had given enough content for meme creators and social media was busy with trolling and movie memes. The film was a super success. Scratch your head? Well, hold your horses. Race 3 had made a collection of 169 crore and few entertainment intellectuals in India believe that if a movie breaks the 100 crore mark it is counted as a success. Contrary to this belief, the film was beyond disaster. So the moral of the story is that all that glitters isn’t gold, and not every movie that crosses the 100 crore mark gets hit. The new trend of 100 crore flops 100 crore was a significant number that any film needed in Bollywood had to enter to enter the category of hits. The movies aimed to hit numbers in order to get them labeled a success. Right from Aamir Khans Ghajini to Salman Khans wanted and many more, the Bollywood industry has witnessed hundreds of superhits over the past few years. However, we are now fast moving to a time when Bollywood started giving flops even after making 100 crores at the box office. Jug Jug Jeeyo and many more Recently, Taran Adarsh ​​took to Twitter to inform about the box office collection of the recently released Jug Jug Jeeyo. He tweeted, #JugJuggJeeyo doing exceptionally well #Abroad Total box [second] Sat #Australia: AU$576,677 #NZ: NZ$160,472 #UK: 285 965 #North America: will cross $1.5 mn tonight comScore #JJD *worldwide* [#India + #Overseas] total crosses 100 cr. *gross sales*. #JugJuggJeeyo doing exceptionally well #Abroad Total box [second] Sat

#Australia: AU$576,677

#NZ: NZ$160,472

#UK: 285 965

#North America: will cross $1.5 mn tonight@comScore#DDD *worldwide* [#India + #Overseas] total crosses 100 cr. *gross turnover*. pic.twitter.com/MSxyxMUNEE — taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2022 The film’s producer is Karan Johar who has an almost negligible connection to family values, traditions and rituals. Thus, the film failed at the box office because Karan Johar wanted to convey a family message through his film. For those who don’t know, the budget for this movie was 85 crore and it only managed to earn 67 crore in almost two weeks. Yes, Jug Jug Jeeyo only earned Rs 67 crores in India. The 100 crores he earned is his worldwide collection which could not make the movie a success. Interestingly, this year Bollywood gave several 100 crore flops to Radhey Shyam and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Radhey Shyam movie cost more than 320 crores. However, he suffered a terrible loss and could earn a total of 210 crores. Similarly, Gangubai Kathiawadi earned over 100 crores but was declared a flop by critics. The terrible third installment of the Race franchise taken over by Salman Khan is by far the most watched movie of 2018. The movie made a collection of 169 crore and yet failed to register a HIT against its name. From Tubelight to Dilwale and 83 to Race 3, the list of movies that grossed a massive amount but were a box office disaster is endless. Even Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan who are supposed to start the 100 crore trend are now giving major flops despite their films still earning a decent amount of money. Thus, I welcome you to witness the new Bollywood which is consistent when it comes to giving flops despite making money. Supports TFI: Support us to strengthen the good ideology of cultural nationalism by purchasing the best quality clothes fromTFI-STORE.COM. Also watch:

