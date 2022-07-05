Entertainment
Prachi Desai Reveals She Was Recently Told She Was “Too Pretty” For A Role
Prachi Desai has been around in the entertainment world for so long that it is sometimes easy to forget that she is only 33 years old. The actor returned to cinema last year with Silence and followed it up with another thriller in the recent release Forensic. For anyone who has followed or watched her career, the kind of roles she plays now are very different from her established screen image. In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Prachi discussed the reaction to her different role and the challenges she faced due to her image over the years. Read also : Gauahar Khan says she lost Slumdog Millionaire role because she was too good for it’
Spoilers for Forensic ahead!
Forensic, which was released on Zee5 on June 24, also stars Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte and Rohit Roy. Director Vishal Furia is a thriller set in Mussoorie with a cop and a forensic expert on the hunt for a serial killer. Prachi, whose performance as a psychoanalyst with a dark secret is hailed by critics and fans, says she is grateful for the opportunity. These are the kind of roles I’ve always wanted to play and I think OTT deserves the credit. It’s where people take big risks and give you opportunities you never really thought of, she says.
Prachi has never played negative characters in her career before, and so it was a challenge she relished. Talking about how stepping into a cold-blooded killer’s mental space affected their mental health, she says, you have to step into those gray areas, which are very uncomfortable. I think as an actor, it just came. It was easy. The funny thing is, I would turn it on and off instantly. If you see the shot after it was cut and the camera was still rolling, I was laughing. And I don’t mean that in a bad way. I don’t want people to think I liked it. I don’t know how to put it on properly, but you don’t want to linger too long. You really shouldn’t for your sanity.
Prachi says that before the advent of streaming platforms, she faced obstacles in being offered challenging roles, largely due to her image and screen appearance. Since his debut with the show Kasamh Se (2006) or his film debut in Rock On!! (2008), she largely played the simple girl next door. She explains: To a certain extent, it was a kind of barrier that I faced. In the past, if there was a role of this kind or nature, they always thought that I had a very soft face for it. I’m pretty so what do you do with it. Nobody really knew how they could turn this to their advantage. Ultimately, the cross-casting is truly commendable. These are the things that make you sit up and notice. It’s very easy to keep casting people in the same roles over and over again, because you’re very comfortable watching them do it.
In fact, until recently, she says she was told she was too pretty for certain types of roles, a comment she’s not sure was a compliment. I heard that a short time ago before Forensic came out. There was an interesting role and someone from the stage said, don’t you think she’s too pretty for that? I said thank you to the director for at least telling me that. I’m just happy here that they don’t doubt my skills, they don’t think I lack anything there. But they think I’m too pretty. I really don’t know what the right reaction to this is, but I’m definitely not going to take it negatively, Prachi says laughing. Read also : Prachi Desai recalls being ‘disrespected’ by prominent directors
However, Prachi is happy to be told all this as feedback helps her to improve and make changes. She adds: At every stage of your life, there will be these barriers that you have to push harder and get through. Unfortunately, many times they will not be under your control. But at least now I know that’s what they think. If I hadn’t, I would continue to wonder why I wasn’t doing these kinds of roles and parts. It is good to know these obstacles and find your way around them.
And according to Prachi, the best part of these roles is not validation from others, but self-satisfaction. It’s not about proving anything to anyone, just the fact that there is a box. It’s really for your own satisfaction that there’s so much more you can really do, she says as she signs off.
