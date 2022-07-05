Hindi films are not doing very well compared to the last years before the pandemic. Every week there are a plethora of movies coming out but only a few select clicks.

Last week famous movies like Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Om and Madhavan’s Rocketry were released. But unfortunately, these two films failed.

There are absolutely no takers for Madhavan’s film and OM, which started on a decent first two days, crashed out on Monday. Although both movies received decent reviews, the occupancy rate was pretty bad.

The only solace for the audience is family drama Jugg Jugg Jiyo which did a little better on the 2nd Monday and has now crossed the 70 crore mark. It ended as an average fare at the box office.

Items you may be interested in:


Ad: Teluguruchi – Learn.. Cook.. Enjoy Tasty Food