General Hospital alum Jeffrey Vincent Parise reveals new movie





General Hospital (GH) alumnus Jeffrey Vincent Parise continues to bring in these films. The former soap opera actor is already on his next project and he just announced on Instagram that he has completed a short film called Urban Gardner. The film is written, directed and edited by Parise who also stars in it. It is filmed by Jeremy Luke who also makes a special appearance and the music is done by Cecil Campanaro. Parise’s tagline for the short film states, “man grows a tomato.” Urban Gardner joins the list of shorts Parise has assembled in the past including; Tallum; A Cinema Verite, BALI, HER, Vincent & Lucian, Love is Love, That Doesn’t Look Like Me and Valentino. General Hospital Spoilers – Jeffrey Vincent Parise is a man of many talents Besides acting, writing, producing and directing, Jeffrey Vincent Parise is also an American artist. He started painting in 1996. He published a book called A Decade of Paintings 2000-2010. This featured his work and the writings of the people he painted for as well as himself. Parise exhibits her work in galleries in Los Angeles and art/music festivals across California. Parise performed drumbrella with the William Earth Harp Ensemble on the 2012 season of America’s Got Talent where they placed 3rd. GH Spoilers – Some Of Jeffrey Vincent Parise’s Acting Roles Some of Parise’s most notable roles include Asmodeus in Supernatural and Wayne in Anna Biller’s horror thriller The Love Witch. He is of course best known to TV viewers and soap opera fans for his roles as Carlos Rivera and Joe Rivera on General Hospital. Daytime soap fans would also know him for his short but fantastic run on The Young and the Restless as Simon Black. General Hospital (GH) spoilers: Jon Lindstrom turns 30 A Ryan https://t.co/H6avGMN6mZ pic.twitter.com/gs2dPtcWzy — SOS/CTS/HH (@SoapOperaSpy) June 27, 2022 Parise also has some new gigs on the horizon. It can be seen as Roger in the new series titled High Desert and will be seen as Jon Roberts in the upcoming series titled Griselda. He recently starred on CBS’ SWAT as Molina. You can check out his new short film on his Instagram profile and stay tuned here for more updates on his upcoming concerts. General Hospital – Would you like to see Parise on the soaps again? Be sure to keep up to date with everything that’s going on with GH right now. Check back here often for spoilers, news, and updates from General Hospital.

