Bowness believes he can lead the Jets to the promised land

Photo by James Carey Lauder

Content of the article New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness sees a good hockey club, one he believes can be led to the promised land.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article Speaking to the media Monday for the first time since Sunday’s official announcement that he would be the third head coach of the Jets 2.0 era, Bowness acknowledged Winnipeg’s shortcomings last season and pledged to be the man who would fire up the engines and pave the way to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. For some reason (the team) lost its way last year, Bowness said, seated next to general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff at the Canada Life Centre. Myself, my coaching staff, when we get everything in place, was going to get things back on track and get this team back in the playoffs. To do that, Bowness, who coached the Dallas Stars for the past three seasons, leading them to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2020 before retiring afterward in May, will have to bring together a frustrated group of lost sheep. The 67-year-old is aware of some of the issues that plagued the Jets during their miserable 2021-22 season, which he and Cheveldayoff covered during the courtship process. All I can tell you from what I saw from the outside is that the way the team played was totally different from two years ago, Bowness said. And it had nothing to do with Xs and Os. It was competitiveness. Bowness had already contacted a number of players since Sunday, including veteran center Mark Scheifele, who went public with his upset feelings after last season’s debacle. Bowness said the conversation went very well, suggesting the 29-year-old is ready for next season.

Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article It’s a step towards getting his players on board with the new regime, Bowness noted. The buy-in starts with being frustrated with the failures of the last year and being realistic and saying, it was better than that, he said. Buy-in also comes from us and our communication with the players, our expectations for the players, making sure the roles are all defined, making sure everyone is clear, making sure everything the world is on the same wavelength. You cannot have a buy-in if there are gray areas. I hate gray areas. Bowness is well regarded in the league for his ability to grow. His longevity in the coaching game is proof of that. He played for the Jets in 1980-81 and later started his career as an NHL assistant with Winnipeg in 1984-85. He served as Winnipeg’s interim head coach for 28 games in 1988-89 before becoming head coach of the Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, New York Islanders, Phoenix Coyotes and Stars. Another thing (that) impressed me with Rick is talking about him to different people and maybe talking to different players is his unique ability to be in the game for so long but to evolve and stay current, Cheveldayoff said. Bowness’s ability to communicate with his players is a significant strength, and one that should help when dealing with Winnipeg’s veteran core, and especially with his grass and some would suggest overly pickled young talent looking to break into the league. ‘alignment.

Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The big thing for me about working with any young man is just to be patient. Understand, says Bowness. You get to know them as a person and understand their needs and how you can build trust in what they do, and without destroying them, build the things they don’t do very well. Bowness was Plan B for the Jets after a lengthy courtship with 2018 Stanley Cup winner and Dauphin native Barry Trotz. Trotz ultimately turned down the Jets gig to focus on his family, and that’s when Cheveldayoff picked up the phone to see if Bowness was interested. I didn’t want to go through the process knowing Barry was potentially there and have him hanged, said Cheveldayoff, who reached out to Bowness about 10 days ago. I didn’t want him to miss any other opportunities that might have been there at the time. But it became very obvious from the very first conversation we had that the work intrigued him, the opportunity intrigued him. Bowness understood. If I’m in the chair (Cheveldayoffs), I’m also going after Trotzy. I am. It’s as simple as that, Bowness said. I would have done the same as Chevrolet. So, do I feel bad about the second choice? Absolutely not. He would have been my first choice. Bowness wasn’t looking for a job, in particular, joking that someone would have to come and find him in Halifax if he wanted to. Still, he had three other teams interested in his services, though not necessarily as head coach.

Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The Maritimer, born in Moncton and now residing in Nova Scotia, had to check off a few items on his checklist if he wanted to regain a spot behind a bench. Working with good people was a must, acknowledging Winnipeg’s family reputation in the league. Second, the team had to be promising. I wasn’t interested in going to a rebuild, he said. This team has a great young goalkeeper in Connor (Hellebuyck), a good defense, we have great offensive forwards. Were there things that were going to have to change? Absolutely. That’s the challenge for me, that’s what got me excited. To work with good people, work with a good team in a big market like Winnipeg. Bowness has already completed his first deal, hiring former Jets forward and Manitoba Moose head coach Scott Arniel, most recently an assistant with the Washington Capitals, as associate coach. Two more assistants are on the way, with Bowness saying they could be announced before the weekend. Bowness’ deal is a two-year, $2.5 million-a-year deal, with a club option for a third year. [email protected] Twitter: @scottbilleck

Share this article on your social network