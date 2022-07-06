RRR Wins 2nd Best Picture at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards





SS Rajamouli’s director RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in key roles has been breaking records since its release. It has also garnered a lot of praise from viewers and international celebrities since it aired on OTT platform, Zee 5 and Netflix. Now the magnum opus has won a prestigious award. RRR was nominated as the first Indian film at the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards 2022. The director of SS Rajamouli won the event’s second best film, with the top position going to Everything Everywhere All At Once. Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Hollywood Critics Association announced the award. RRR went on to win second place at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. Check out the tweet here: And the winner of the HCA Midseason Award for Best Picture goes to… Everything everywhere all at once Finalist: RRR #HCAMidseasonAwards #A24 #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce @A24 @EEAAOA24 pic.twitter.com/PMrxkgWVQ1 — Hollywood Critics Association (@HCAcritics) July 1, 2022 Director SS Rajamouli has become the first Indian film to be nominated for the coveted Hollywood Critics Association. Fans were over the moon when the prices were announced. RRR also became the second highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. The big-budget blockbuster recently completed 100 days of its July 2 theatrical release. The creators released a special poster to thank the public and celebrate the occasion. The film’s official social media handles shared the poster and wrote, “RRRIDING HIGHHHH….. 100 Days of #RRRMovie!!” RRRIDING HIGHHHH…..100 days of #RRRMovie!! pic.twitter.com/FXhzyyEZ0T — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) July 2, 2022 Director SS Rajamouli is based on the story of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film also marked the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Read also: Aamir Khan meets Ram Charan in Hyderabad as RRR star invites him to dinner at home FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS Read the original article here Disclaimer! Global Circulate is an automatic aggregator of all the media in the world. In each content, the hyperlink to the main source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the content owner and do not want us to publish your materials, please contact us by email – [email protected] . Content will be deleted within 24 hours. Did you like it? Please share on social media!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalcirculate.com/rrr-bags-the-2nd-best-film-at-hollywood-critics-association-awards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos