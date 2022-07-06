Sandiaga Uno’s response to Hollywood films set in Bali but filming in Australia



” data-component=”mobile:article-photo-gallery:item” data-component-name=”mobile:article-photo-gallery:item”> Enlarge Eat Pray Love. Photo: via terraceatkuta.com

“For example, the film Eat, Pray, and Love, which was shot in the Ubud area of ​​Bali in 2010, was successfully screened around the world. Soon after, tourist visits to Bali , especially in the Ubud area, have increased strongly, mainly related to gastronomy because there is the Ubud Food Festival and so on,” Sandiaga said. Another factor that explains why films from other countries choose Indonesian-style studio shooting has to do with the cost efficiency of PH production. Coupled with pandemic conditions, film production, like filming in Indonesia, requires significant costs and more detailed documentary requirements to mitigate risks that may arise with the arrival of production crew and talent. Additionally, several countries such as the UK and the US also have complete studio facilities and production equipment. They can “juggle” with the studio stage with a countryside location in the background adapted to the needs of the film Another factor, Sandiaga added, is the issue of incentives. According to Sandi, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is focusing on the urgency of establishing regulations on giving incentives to local and foreign PHs, especially those who bring many film crews to shoot. in Indonesia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.liputan6.com/lifestyle/read/5005349/tanggapan-sandiaga-uno-soal-film-hollywood-yang-berlatar-bali-tapi-syuting-di-australia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos