Days Of Our Lives spoilers: Chad mourns Abigail
Days Of Our Lives spoilers and updates tease that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) won’t be alone in mourning Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller). His friends and family will support him as he tries to adjust to life without her in future episodes of DOOL.
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers – Family And Friends Show Up In Force
It’s time for Abigails’ funeral to take place, and Chad isn’t sure he can even face the day, let alone completely collapse when it comes time to say goodbye. He couldn’t even bear to choose a dress for her to be buried in, and Jennifer Deveraux (Cady McClain) had to do it for him. It was hard for her too, even though Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) walked in with her, both of them had tears in their eyes.
Chad is discouraged but is comforted when his family and friends show up to support him, including Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis; (Zach Tinker) his two best friends. Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) also arrives home and rushes to Chad’s side, having been away when the tragedy happened.
DOOL Spoilers Hugs Help, But Chad DiMera Still Feels Disconnected
Hugs from Sonny, Will, and Tony all help Chad somewhat, but he still feels disconnected and very in denial; he managed to tell the children. Telling the little ones that mommy wasn’t coming home was hard enough, but now he has to explain how to say goodbye to her. He wonders if they should even see Abigail in the coffin or be buried in the ground, which is a very scary thing. Chad is in an awkward emotional state of flux of wanting to be alone and yet not wanting to be alone. Sonny, Will and Tony are different. Then Chad’s mind begins to change and he feels he can’t accept Abigail’s death until he knows who caused it!
Days of Our Lives Spoilers Chad DiMera Finds No Refuge or Comfort
There really is no safe haven for Chad and he doesn’t think he can bear to see her buried, so he leaves before the funeral! He decides he can’t hang around for it and doesn’t want to subject the kids to it either, with the possibility of them having nightmares. They didn’t even have any pets they had to lose, and here a monster killed their mother and they have to deal with her loss!
Chad simply feels lost and soon he comes to a place where grief and grief are replaced by rage! He must know who did it whe took off his wife and the mother of their children!
DOOL Spoilers Rage Becomes Revenge
Rage soon turns to revenge, and Chad is nearly obsessed with finding Abigail’s killer and making sure he pays. the longer the police have no leads, the more frustrated he becomes. Soon, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) develops important leads and makes an arrest; When Chad goes to the station to demand answers, Rafe tells him there was a pause. Chad is going crazy at the police station and Rafe must stop him from taking matters into his own hands and killing the suspect! Chad will become vengeful and see himself as judge, jury and executioner and as far as he is concerned, everyone of interest will be guilty before they are cleared!
Be sure to keep up to date with everything happening with DOOL right now. Check back here often for Days of Our Lives spoilers, news and updates.
