Are we learning the wrong lessons from history?

Can historians influence government policy? Should they? And, if so, what kinds of historical knowledge should they produce?

I suspect that policy makers rarely consider historians as a first port of call when seeking advice. And historians, for their part, usually don’t have policy makers in mind as their primary audience. But historians in Australia – as elsewhere – have long been involved in political debate.

There are pitfalls for those who take this route. Interpreting the past can offer clues and insights, but it normally does not present clear lessons. The priorities of politicians and historians are often in tension, and history risks being hijacked.

Two recurring examples illustrate this well: the claim that Australia’s economic decline in the 20th century was caused by the interventionist policies reversed by the governments of the 1980s and 1990s, and the failure of “appeasement” in the period before the Second World War.

In the two examples, which I discuss about my contribution to a new book, The lessons of history, professional historians have produced meticulous and accessible research. And yet simplistic versions have been circulating in the media, think tanks and government, with little or no regard for the evidence.

‘Guilty’ man travels to Munich

Hitler’s failed appeasement policy in the 1930s was a favorite among politicians wishing to wage war. In this story, the villain is Neville Chamberlain, who made concessions to Nazi Germany in a futile effort to achieve “peace in our time”. He was one of “guilty menwhich backed the Munich Accords of 1938, betraying Czechoslovakia and encouraging Germany’s fateful next step: the invasion of Poland the following year.

Winston Churchill, as an opponent of such policies, is considered a far-sighted prophet and then a heroic national leader. It’s the stuff of Hollywood, it’s all there in the melodrama of movies like darkest hour (2017).

Seemingly harmless as entertainment, this tale was arguably the most costly example of historical illiteracy in the modern world. Its example extends from Korea in 1950 and the Suez Crisis in 1956 to the Vietnam War in the 1960s, to the “war on terrorism” and its manifestations in Afghanistan and Iraq. In each case, Munich is treated as the ultimate “symbol of weakness in the face of aggression”.

Political leaders use “Munich” selectively and opportunistically. A good example came in 2005, when Foreign Secretary Alexander Downer presented the annual Earle Page Lecture at the University of New England.

The lecture was delivered at a time when Australia had forces in Afghanistan and Iraq. The Iraq war, justified by its supporters using the Munich/Hitler analogy, had become unpopular. The case that this was a great fight against a dangerous global threat had fallen apart when it became clear that governments had misused intelligence on weapons of mass destruction.

American troops had been exposed as brutally humiliating their captives in an Iraqi prison. Iraq had held elections but was sinking into a quagmire of sectarian violence and deadly terrorism.

Downer said it was more necessary than ever to view the war on terror – in Iraq and elsewhere – as a “great struggle […] between freedom and terror and its totalitarian ideology”. For him, it was the descendant of previous great struggles like the one against Hitler.

history versus politics

Downer’s goal was also more narrowly partisan. He wanted to oppose the Coalition as a party of duty and principle, ready to resist tyranny and defend freedom, and the Labor Party, with its record of what he called “weak leadership” on “l appeasement, isolationism and circumvention of international treaty obligations”. And he wanted to present Labor as a party of weakness in 1938 no less than in 2005.

The main objection to Downer’s understanding of history might simply be that it is wrong, and not in a disinterested way. As Christopher Waters showed in his study of Australia and appeasement, the United Australia Party and the Country Party in the 1930s – forerunners of Downer’s liberals – were full of fervent advocates of appeasement.

Indeed, all of the leading Conservative politicians—Joseph Lyons, Robert Menzies, Richard Casey, Earle Page, and the Australian High Commissioner to London, Stanley Melbourne Bruce—strongly opposed the war in the face of Hitler’s growing aggression. Even days after Germany invaded Poland in September 1939, Menzies was still not convinced it was worth going to war and hoped for a negotiated peace.

These attitudes may have turned cynical where they were not deliberately dishonest, but they are also understandable given the circumstances of the time.

The desire to avoid another war was intense. Casey, Bruce and Page had all served in the previous one. The Australian government feared Japan, which it was also trying to appease. He feared that a German challenge to Britain would compromise the British Empire’s ability to protect its colonies and dominions in the Far East and the Pacific.

Labor leader John Curtin – like Lyons, a WWI anti-conscriptionist – and his party members were not so much peacemakers as isolationists, wishing to keep Australia safe from war in Europe.

On Japan, Curtin’s views arguably approached appeasement in the months leading up to Pearl Harbor. But his attitude and approach were hardly distinguishable from those of Menzies. Noticeably, neither wanted a war in the Pacific against Japan if it didn’t also involve the United States.

Such contexts and nuances obviously do not interest a Minister of Foreign Affairs wishing to score points against his adversaries. Nor do I doubt for a moment that historians have difficulty countering the Munich analogy. Winning this argument would also mean defeating the cult of Churchill, an unlikely prospect.

Learn from these pasts

Our only hope in the fight to prevent the misuse of the past may be to work to increase historical literacy from the grassroots, from school to workplace to retirement village.

And the most critical capacity we need to develop is the ability of policymakers, and the media, think tanks and bureaucracy, to draw nuanced historical lessons informed by a sense of context.

It will not be an easy task. There is a limited taste for knowledge that recognizes its own limitations and uncertainties. Too many politicians demand an easily usable past that can be sorted into ready-made categories of their own design.

The quest for a historical culture must also resist the injunctions of conservative education ministers for a history curriculum that reflects their own ideology. This may well force historians to rethink where they publish: the highly specialized article in a leading international journal sitting behind a paywall, loved by academic bean counters, may well be less important than the high-quality textbook.

At the very least, we need to ensure that there are channels of transmission and communication between each other, as well as between the historical profession and policy makers.

Historians must never stop being themselves, but neither do they have the luxury of being able to exclude a world that they have a deep professional and moral obligation to interpret and change.

This article is based on Frank Bongiorno’s contribution to The lessons of historypublished this week by NewSouth.