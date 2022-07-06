Disney+ could hit $1.8 billion in ad revenue by 2025, Netflix could hit $1.2 billion, analysts estimate







“Netflix has the potential for much greater global advertising growth, but the domestic advertising opportunity for Disney+ appears greater,” predicts Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson.

By Georg Szalai

International Affairs Writer

With the streaming giants netflix and Walt Disney planning to roll out advertising tiers with lower subscription prices, MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson shared his estimates of the advertising revenue the companies could generate over the next few years.

Disney+ could generate $1.8 billion in U.S. ad revenue by 2025, with Netflix hitting $1.2 billion, it estimated in a Tuesday report titled "Mad Men to the Rescue? ", which points out that "very little is known about the prices and commercial impressions available from these new advertising levels.

}); Nathanson summed up his view this way: “Netflix has the potential for much greater global ad growth, but the domestic ad opportunity for Disney+ looks greater due to a starting revenue per user (RPU) much weaker compared to Netflix, a more developed ad infrastructure, pent growing demand, affinity for Disney content, and greater availability of monetizable content, as Disney owns the majority of their content. The analyst also analyzed the reasons for and timing of companies’ decisions to add advertising tiers to the mix. “Over the past 90 days, Netflix and Disney have decided to revisit their previous strategic decisions by embracing the development of an ad-supported streaming service to complement their legacy ad-free products,” he wrote. “As stranger things on Netflix and Obi Wan Kenobi on Disney+ have each set respective viewership records, the two companies are now looking to create a new ad-supported streaming product to open up a second revenue stream, increase consumer adoption and increase overall revenue and profits.

So what has changed for the industry bigwigs? “The most obvious answer is that slowing subscriber growth and the ability to expand the reach of each service with lower prices, especially in developing markets, has necessitated the development of a tier funded by advertising,” explained the Wall Street expert. . “Additionally, if managed properly, the Advertising Pivot has the ability to strengthen each service’s margin profile and growth trajectory.”

For example, adding "high incremental earnings ad dollars should boost 2025 operating margins by 200 and 300 basis points, respectively," Nathanson suggested. "However, due to the scale of Disney's other businesses (e.g. Disney parks and resorts and linear networks), the pivot to national advertising is expected to be much more accretive for Netflix's long term (post 2025) . earnings per share than Disney.

}); The analyst maintained its “neutral” ratings on the shares of both companies, with a price target of $245 for Netflix and $125 for Disney. “We are not officially changing our estimates at this time based on the preliminary analysis of this report,” Nathanson concluded. “While we are excited about the opportunity that advertising is creating at these two streaming giants, the devil will be in the details of how each company is pricing these new offerings and how many available content impressions will be available and tailored to The advertisement. In general, we believe growth in these ad offerings will come primarily from non-sports linear cable and news and broadcast network revenues. »

