Cynthia Erivo opened up about her sexuality in a new interview.

The actor, who previously described himself as queer, shared that she is bisexual in an interview with British vogue for the 2022 Magazines Pride Celebration issue.

Speaking to the magazine, Erivo said: [Many LGBTQ+ people] still feel the need to constantly justify why we deserve to be treated as equals, when in reality the only difference is that we love differently and express ourselves differently.

Rather than being reprimanded for it, we should be praised for our courage. That’s the most important thing: giving people the space to show themselves fully as they are.

In an Instagram post sharing photos of the issue, Erivo wrote: Nerves and fear got in the way of sharing all that I am, and today with Pride and with wonderful people beside me, I’m sharing a little more.

Thank you @edward_enniful for giving me space and loving me. A dream come true to grace the cover of @britishvogue with some amazing people.

Erivo stars in the next Pinnochio remake as The Blue Fairy, alongside Tom Hanks, Luke Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Keegan-Michael Key. The film is slated for release on September 8 on Disney+.

The actor is expected to star in the upcoming Luther movie starring Idris Elba. Shell also stars as Elphaba in the film adaptation of the musical Nastyopposite Ariana Grande as Galinda.