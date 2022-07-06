Suriya and Jyotika team up for Sai Pallavi’s upcoming





After the success of the blockbuster Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi is currently gearing up for his next one named Gargi which looks encouraging. It was reported that Suriya and Jyotika came aboard to present the film under their creative house 2D Pictures. The couple will present the film in Tamil. Both Suriya and Sai Pallavi took to Twitter and shared their excitement about teaming up as they declared the news. Suriya shared some photos with Sai Pallavi and the group as he tweeted, Jo and I are happy to partner with the #Gargi team Some characters remain in our minds! New thoughts and scriptures should be celebrated! I hope you all like [email protected]_Pallavi92 #Jyotika. Jo and I are happy to join the team #Gargi Some characters just stay in our minds! New thoughts and scriptures should be celebrated! I hope you will like it!@Sai_Pallavi92 #Jyotika @prgautham83 #AishwaryaLekshmi #GovindVasantha @kaaliactor @SakthiFilmFctry @blacky_genie @2D_ENTPVTLTD pic.twitter.com/uWpGDmgpSp — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 24, 2022 Sai Pallavi is thrilled to have Suriya and Jyothika join the cast. She expressed, “Thank you @Suriya_offl Sir and #Jyotika mam for the kind gesture. It means a lot @[email protected]_ENTPVTLTD#Gargi. » The film is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran and created by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran. Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi is making her directorial debut on the film. Govind Vasantha will be the music composer. The film’s release date has yet to be announced. Sai Pallavi was seen most recently in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati, which turned into a smash hit. The film is based on the true occasions of 1990s, Rana played the role of fellow Ravanna who is also known as Aranya while Sai Pallavi was seen as her love interest Vennela. Virata Parvam also featured Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in prominent jobs.

