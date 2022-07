Which Back to the Neighborhood actors are in the new season of In the Background There’s Room

The season of In the background there is room 2022 came back in style on June 22. The television series America which achieved high viewership levels for over seven years that it aired on its signal, brought back the vast majority of its original cast; same as, when fiction wasn’t on the aircontinued their career in other major productions of the channel, such as Back to the neighborhood. so many There is room in the background What back to the neighborhood, share, in addition to production and channel; to certain supporting actors. Thus, we can see national interpreters who appeared in both fictions, with different characters, but with the same love earned by their work. Who are they? Now that “In the Background There’s a Place” has begun, fans could see that the fiction was bringing back some of the “Back to the Neighborhood” actors. The actress who brings Francesca Maldini to life in In the Background There’s a Place, was also part of Back to the Neighborhood as Bravo’s Consuelo Torrejn Lpez. Actors Yvonne Frayssinet and Adolfo Chuiman as Francesca Maldini and Peter McKay (Photo: America TV) Adolfo Chuiman brought Benigno Bravo to life in Back to the Neighborhood. Today, he is back in There is room in the background with the character who has kept him up to date in recent years: Peter McKay. Magdyel Ugaz appeared in the home stretch of “Back to the Neighborhood” (fourth season) as Susana Chafloque Meldedo. In Al fondo hay lugar she brought back the beloved Teresita Collazos. Erick Elera is Joel Gonzales in There’s Room in the Background. The beloved ‘Nio cara pez’ was part of Back in the Neighborhood as Oliverio Gregorio. Actress Mnica Snchez played Malena Ugarte in Back to the Neighborhood. In Al fondo hay lugar, recently released, the performer brings Charo Flores Rojas to life again. Actress Mnica Snchez played Malena Ugarte in Back to the Neighborhood (Photo: America TV) From the third season, until the end of “Back in the neighborhood”, the young actor played Percy Flores. In In the background there is room, Franco Pennado brings Cristbal Boltalbn to life. Laszlo Kovacs was Marcelo, teacher Ana’s husband, in Back to the Neighborhood. And six years later, he returns in In the Bottom There’s a Place as the terrible Tito Lara. Actor Junior Silva entered “Back to the Neighborhood” playing Tato Gordillo. And in the 2022 season of Al fondo hay lugar, he returns to step into the shoes of beloved Pollo Gordo, Kevin Manrique. After 6 long years, Gustavo Bueno returns to Al fondo hay lugar to give life to Gilberto Collazos, the widower of Doa Nelly. In Homecoming, the standout actor was Amador Bravo. Gustavo Bueno with Irma Maury in “In the background there is room” (Photo: America TV)

