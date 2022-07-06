Lower the map, increase the damage





A person sued the Mortgage Bank for moral damages and punitive damages, also asking that the credit card contract that bound him to the said company be declared terminated, eliminating the accumulated debt, because he allegedly had requested the “withdrawal” of the card and the company not only did not terminate the relationship, but even included it as a “debtor” reported to the BCRA in situation 2 (low risk). For this reason, in the case “G., GA C/ Banco Hipotecario SA S/Sumarísimo”, the trial judge decided to condemn the banking institution for an amount of $200,000 in moral damages and $200,000 in punitive damages, arguing that the company had acted illegally, since if the card had been canceled at the request of the user, the claims, debts and report to the BCRA would not have been generated. Finally, both parties appealed, in the plaintiff’s case, against the sums awarded as damages, since even after the claim before the coprec, the bank raised the plaintiff’s category as “defaulting debtor” to the level 3, which increased the damage during this period. , and also notified it a day before going on a family trip (which aggravated the moral damage). For its part, the defendant considered the amounts high, asking that they be reduced by half, and the resolution of the contract, the origin of the damage and the registration of the non-existence of debt remained firm. The National Chamber of Commercial Appeal SALA E allowed the plaintiff’s appeal and accordingly increased the amounts of the penalty by $300,000 for moral damages and $250,000 for punitive damages. Chamber E of the National Chamber of Trade Remedies allowed the plaintiff’s appeal and accordingly increased the amounts of the penalty by $300,000 for moral damages and $250,000 for punitive damages. To resolve in this way, the chamberlains Bargallo, Sala and Moncla understood that “the pilgrimage to which the actor had to submit to have his right recognized, as revealed by the facts described in the contested decision based on the route followed after the claim, the non-compliance with what had been promised in the COPREC procedure and the incessant e-mails and telephone calls that G. received to claim the debt; these are events that demonstrate, without a doubt, an unfair situation that generates anxiety and mental and spiritual anguish” which deserved to raise the non-pecuniary damage. And regarding punitive damages, they said that “the violation of an agreement entered into by the parties to COPREC and, furthermore, the worsening of the actor’s credit situation as a result of this violation, demonstrates a action, at least, seriously negligent” that it also generated benefits for the bank by keeping the customer captive, “by increasing the amount of debt and raising the situation of the defaulting debtor to number 4 (high risk) in the BCRA system”. Therefore, the fine should serve to deter the defendant from repeating similar behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.diariojudicial.com/nota/92463/comercial/baja-la-tarjeta-sube-el-dano.html%3Fgoogle_editors_picks%3Dtrue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos