Who is the former Argentine Parchs actor who triumphs in Peru with 1 million followers





He had been a member of the Argentinian version of the youth group Los Parchs and had been called up to be part of the reality show Combate in Lima. He was encouraged to accept the challenge and has been in Peru for 10 years to develop his career as an actor, producer and influencer with over a million followers on the networks. Julien Zucchi is Argentinian. Some know him to be Mati Napp’s brother, but the reality is that his artistic achievements gave him his own identity a long time ago. In Argentina, I crossed Channel 9 in Romay’s time, with The Parches and is part of the novel Models 90-60-90. Booming with his films, the Necochea-born artist spoke to Radio Brisas about his experience in Peru and recounted the details of his professional journey from his hometown, through Mar del Plata and Buenos Aires. When I arrived in Lima He falls in love with Yidd Eslava, a talented Peruvian actress who also becomes his artistic partner. She knew how to develop different expressive facets, which led her to create content for different media, from networks to books. Together they had the success of their first film yes, my love. And now they are celebrating the international repercussions of We are getting married? yes, my lovewhich already rose to number 1 of the favorite Netflix films in Peru a few weeks ago. In theatres, break a post-pandemic record for Spanish-language films in South America, ranking as the second most-watched Spanish-language film in the region. Super ace tanks in commercial industry. Thus, this comedy of intrigues takes shape like one of the most successful of this 2022 season. The film tells the story of Guille and Bea, a couple who have been in a relationship for almost 7 years and who face a tough love test. They will hit theaters in Peru just at the start of 2020, climbing the most-watched movie charts in their first week and selling out features.

I stayed on Billboard for 7 weeks, surpassing 650,000 viewers. It happened nothing more and nothing less than netflixreap successes and become the most viewed content in Peru for 1 week. Additionally, it entered the top 10 in Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, and Ecuador, while in the United States and Spain it was trending in searches. In its cast, the special participations of Moria Casn and Judith Bustos ‘La Tigresa del Oriente’ stood out. I heard the note with Julin Zucchi in the program “A place in the world” of Radio Brisas

https://www.ivoox.com/_md_89344349_wp_1.mp3

