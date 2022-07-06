Why Crown chose an American for the role of Churchill, the star finally explained ⋆ Somag News





John Lithgow finally explains why Crown chose him, an American actor, for the role of the famous British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Created and written primarily by Peter Morgan of Frost and Nixon, Netflix’s popular historical drama, which premiered in 2016, quickly gained popularity among viewers due to the dramatization of the inner life of the royal family. There are now four seasons of “The Crown” on Netflix, and the fifth is on the way. In the first season of The Crown, First Man’s Claire Foy became the first actress to play Elizabeth Windsor in a historical drama, beginning with her marriage to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 and ending with her ascension to the throne in as Queen Elizabeth. II. Early in his reign there were many personal meetings with beloved British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who at the time was in charge of the Great Smog in London. For the important role of Churchill, The Crown cast Dexter’s John Lithgow, which was a curious choice, given that he was one of the few Americans in the sea of ​​British actors. During a recent appearance on the recurring GQ series, in which actors take down their most iconic characters, John Lithgow finally explained why he was cast as Winston Churchill in The Crown. Lithgow says the show’s creators wanted Churchill to be played by a non-British actor because of his strong ties to America. They eventually went with Lithgow, who is “as English as an American actor can get”. Read his full explanation below: I went to acting school in London many years ago. Here is such an English theme. I am as English as an American actor can come to a pure pretense. You know, when you think of Churchill, he’s as different from any other Englishman as any American. He’s an eccentric. They just liked the idea. They said we had seen all the gentlemen play Churchill. We’ve seen Burton do it. And Albert Finney does. And there were a lot of them that year. And they are all English. First, Churchill’s mother was American. That’s the first thing Stephen said to me when I asked him why you chose me? And he had this affinity for America. I may be afraid to play this role, but they think it’s a good idea, and I’m going to accept them. Prior to Lithgow, Churchill was almost exclusively played on screen by British actors, including Richard Burton in the 1974 film The Imending Storm and Albert Finney in the 2002 film of the same name. In recent years, many images of Churchill have appeared in films, and all of them are British. There was Brian Cox of “Continuity” in “Churchill”, Timothy Spall of “Harry Potter” and Brendan Gleeson in “The King’s Speech” and “Into the Storm”, respectively, and most recently Simon Russell Beale in “Operation Mincemeat”. from Netflix. Perhaps the most memorable of these is Gary Oldman in Dark Times, who won an Oscar for his excellent portrayal of Churchill. Although casting an American for the role seemed like an inappropriate choice, executive producer Stephen Daldry had two good reasons for such a decision: Churchill’s American background and Lithgow’s roots in English theater. No matter how curious or controversial he was, Lithgow’s casting paid off, as he received numerous awards for his performance in the first season, including an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a drama series. Although Churchill, played by Lithgow, no longer appears regularly on The Crown series, the Netflix show is wrapping up its most famous season and is currently gearing up to premiere the fifth season in November 2022.

