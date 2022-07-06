Kausar Mohammed on his career and queer Muslim representation

American actress Kausar Mohammad fights for much-needed change in diversity and representation in Hollywood. The UCLA alumnus’ voice can be found on shows like Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and The pretendersbut viewers can also spot her on the flash and CW 4400. A queer Muslim writer, Mohammed has also written and starred in The Syed Family Christmas Eve Game Nightwhich premiered at TIFF in 2021. Outside of theater, she works with SHIFT to actively advocate for an equitable future.

Before the new release of the last season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous on July 20, MovieWeb chatted with Kausar about his career and activism so far.

Fighting to raise the voices of BIPOC

MovieWeb: you had roles on Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and the flash recently, which is amazing! You’re also a team member at SHIFT, a race and gender equality consultancy. Tell us a bit about how you got there as an activist and actor.

Kausar Mohammed: For me, my work in TV/film and with SHIFT is intertwined. Both aim to center and give voice to women and queer BIPOC and the voices of people from the global majority. SHIFT provides JEDI (Justice, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) consulting and training services to various organizations, businesses and campuses. SHIFT was launched at the height of the #MeToo movement in 2017. I remember being on the set of a project when news of Weinstein surfaced and everyone was stunned. Looking around me, there were faces of people who had wanted to be able to talk about consent, about the impact of community trauma, but perhaps didn’t have the tools or the safe space to do so. .





I realized that the conversations I had been equipped to have through the artivism spaces I had been in in college were hard to find elsewhere. So, with two brilliant women I knew, Natalie Bui and Veline Mojarro, we launched SHIFT. Our intent is to raise the voices of Black, Indigenous, People of Color, Women, Artists, Survivors, Queer people front and center in discussions about consent and working against white supremacy. It is through my work with SHIFT that I have achieved my mission to create stories centered around tales of joy and solidarity for BIPOC and queer people. And how I want to do that by integrating the values ​​of community care on and off set into the process.

MovieWeb: The fifth and final season of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous coming out soon! What can we expect from this season and your character?





Kausar Mohammed: I can’t wait for it to come out on July 21. After watching our main characters grow over the past four seasons, we REALLY see how their friendships, growth, and ability to run for their lives are tested. Particularly for the character that I voice, Yaz, what I can say is that we see her tapping into a side of herself that she didn’t even know she had in her.

Creating Gay Muslim Spaces in Hollywood

MovieWeb: You have written and starred in The Syed Family Christmas Eve Game Night, which premiered at TIFF 2021. It truly is a breakthrough short in terms of representation. What inspired the story and what was the creative process like?

Kausar Mohammed: The story was inspired by real life! I am the baby of two older sisters whom I love very much, so introducing them to my girlfriend for the first time was terrifying. I introduced them over the holidays and I remember all those nightmares about how bad it could go. And some scenes of the short film were born from these nightmares! And of course none of those things actually happened because my sisters and my partner are lovely, lovely people. But I had to get them out of my brain. Also, the story came to me at a time when I was really struggling to maintain my queer identities with my South Asian and Muslim identities. I needed a happy ending for my main character where they could maintain their homosexuality and their family because I felt like I hadn’t seen it anywhere else yet. And maybe if I could see it on screen, I would have a visual to manifest to.





MovieWeb: Rumor has it that we might see more short films, but more of a television fit. Do we potentially see more of these characters in the near future?

Kausar Mohammed: Fawzia Mirza was the director of TSXEGM and I am delighted to say that we continue our collaborations in different ways. On another note, she’s not just an amazing director/writer, but a wonderful human being who I’m so happy to work with. So you’ll kinda see the different things that we’re preparing soon.

FilmWeb: The Syed Family Christmas Eve Game Night exposes a big gap in Hollywood when it comes to having Muslim women (not to mention LGBTQ+ Muslim women) and non-binary characters. As a person of color who has had to navigate the entertainment industry in spaces where these characters historically don’t exist organically, what challenges have you encountered?





Kausar Mohammad: Absolutely. Muslims make up 24.7% of the world’s population. And a study by the Pillars Fund in 2021 shared that out of a study of 200 popular films, only 1 of them was of a queer Muslim male character. And on top of that, the portrayals of BIPOC queer people on television are also striking. I’m so grateful to have played characters like Soraya on 4400 or even Farha on East of La Brea who powerfully represent Muslims (and even Queer Muslim women). But I feel like there are definitely challenges and extra work… work that I know other non-white, non-straight actors have to go through. Whether it’s defending the authenticity of your character because there’s no one of your real identity in the writers room or having difficult conversations if a queer female scene is filmed through a gaze male. You could even add unpaid language translations asking how to tie a hijab (which, as a non-covering Muslim, I’m not good at!). So in that context – it’s not important to me that people always do things right – but the person I work with is open and willing to have conversations and learn. Representation is not treated as a favor or treat offered to people from historically marginalized backgrounds, but rather as the powerful tool it can be to combat patriarchy, homophobia and Islamophobia.





MovieWeb: What would be your dream role? To add to that: what kind of story would you like to write/act?

Kausar Mohammed: I want to be a villain in a fantasy film. Bellatrix Lestrage is a major dream for me. I want to write/star in projects that put people of my identity in places where they weren’t allowed before. For example, give me a South Asian track from the American prohibition era of the 1920s or a Pakistani cowboy (hmm, a cow?) in a western! Something funky!

MovieWeb: You have a long career ahead of you, but what have been your favorite moments so far?

Kausar Mohammed: Well, one of my favorite moments was definitely wearing the awesome Fast Track costume!

MovieWeb: Finally: what’s next for you?

Kausar Mohammed: I work on the development of my own TV/Cinema projects – from creation with Fawzia Mirza (the director of The Syed Family Christmas Eve Game Night) to my South Asian sketch team, The Get Brown. So I can’t wait to work on all that!