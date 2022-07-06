Fans call Amir Khans movie a Sasta Forrest Gump





Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently unveiled the first trailer for the long-awaited Hindi remake of Forrest Gump at Laal Singh Chaddha. With a stacked cast that includes Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan as the lead couple, the film will be a retelling of the iconic 1995 Oscar-winning film, which also had a star-studded cast involving Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Sally Field and Suite. While the trailer promises an emotional ride for fans, many were taken aback by Khan’s performance, with the actor’s claims quite similar to characters from his previous films in Dhoom 3 and PK. Aamir Khan as Lal Singh Chadda was amazing in Dhoom 3 pic.twitter.com/mbjKgV5n1d — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy_shikhu) May 29, 2022 Aamir Khan is so consistent that he gave the same performance in Dhoom 3, PK and Laal Singh Chaddha —Sarang (@sarangcasm) May 29, 2022 Forrest gump story + Dhoom 3 twin character + some PK nuances = Laal Singh Chadda RIP TICKETING pic.twitter.com/CZxctS5pqu —Priyaanka (@Priyank_hahaha) May 29, 2022 Also Read: Elden Ring Director Hidetaka Miyazaki Was Influenced by Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Elder Scrolls, and Witcher 3 Compared to other Bollywood actors, Aamir Khan took a particularly long time to develop Laal Singh Chaddha, with the actor last seen in a lead role in Thugs of Hindostan in 2018. The film itself took over 4 years to create, and it is certainly a huge task for Khan, as Forrest Gump is one of the most well-received films in world cinema, with all the accolades to show for it. Lal Singh Chadda trailer shows that commercial Bollywood still thinks that copying (even a licensed copy) a 90s English film and then having an elderly male actor putting on an “already hit” (from PK) expression is bullshit. trading gold. -Arnab Ray (@greatbong) May 29, 2022 Not often for Aamir, but the way Aamir acted for Lal character, it’s like watching Samar character from Dhoom 3. It’s just my opinion and I like Aamir — 🪓J Gen Jutsu🪓 (@JaiKuma40262493) May 29, 2022 Although the trailer was a little disappointing, Khan’s biggest fans think the final product will be much better when Laal Singh Chaddha hits theaters on August 11th. Read next: Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 2 Trailer Confirms Fall 2022 Release Window and Wookiee Jedi

