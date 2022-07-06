Lori Harvey: Smaller portions are the key to weight loss | Entertainment





Lori Harvey has admitted eating smaller portions is the ‘key’ to her weight loss. The 25-year-old model – who dated actor Michael B. Jordan from 2020 to 2022 and admitted to gaining 15 pounds during their relationship – claimed that while she tries not to “restrict” herself too much, reducing meal size led to its ability to shift weight. She said: “I try not to limit myself too much. I like to eat what I want to eat, but I eat it in moderation, so for the majority of my days I’m going to eat my green juices healthily and, well sure, I’m going to do my Pilates or I’m going to work out at the gym. I like to go to Dogpound, I go on hikes, things like that. I really like to do small portions, that’s key for me. The socialite – who is the daughter of Marjorie Harvey and is the adopted daughter of comedian Steve Harvey – previously opened up about her “horrible” weight gain in a viral video posted to TikTok where she revealed she was struggling to get into his clothes. She said, “It was awful, none of my clothes fit, it just wasn’t me!” However, after revealing that she was reducing her calorie intake to 1,200 a day in order to lose weight, Lori received a backlash and responded by noting that “every body type is different”. She told UsWeekly: “It was just, like, when I’m in diet mode and trying to lose weight, then I’ll try to limit my calories a bit to lose weight, if that’s what I try to do. But for the most part, no, when I’m just maintaining, I always eat what I want, I just watch my portions. Everyone’s body type is different. It’s a little less than that. so you can lose weight.”

