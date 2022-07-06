Amber Heard seeks to overturn the verdict in favor of Johnny Depp | THE UNIVERSAL





Amber Heard’s lawyers have asked a judge to overturn the $10.35million verdict in the defamation lawsuit brought against the actress by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, arguing the verdict was unsubstantiated by evidence and that one of the jury members could not be properly vetoed by the court. Read here: Amber Heard must pay Johnny Depp $ 10.3 million In post-trial motions filed Friday, Heard’s attorneys called the decision — $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages for Depp — excessive and indefensible. They also asked the judge to overturn the verdict and either dismiss Depp’s lawsuit or order a new trial. Immediately after the verdict, the judge reduced the compensatory award to $350,000 below the state limits. The jury originally awarded Depp a total of $15 million.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post in which she described herself as a public figure representing domestic violence. Lawyers for Depp argued that the actor was defamed by the article even though he was not mentioned by name. The six-week televised trial became a spectacle that opened a window into a dysfunctional marriage. Much of the testimony focused on Heard’s accusations that she had been physically and sexually abused by Depp. Heard described more than a dozen alleged assaults, including a fight in Australia _ where Depp was filming a Pirates of the Caribbean sequel _ in which Depp lost the tip of her middle finger and Heard said she had been sexually abused with a bottle of liquor. It may interest you: Amber Heard will prepare a book on marriage with Johnny Depp, revenge? Depp denies assaulting Heard and claims she was in fact the assailant. Depp had to prove that he never abused Heard, that his opinion piece defamed him, and that she wrote the piece maliciously. In their post-trial motions, Heard’s legal team argued that to conclude that Heard acted with genuine malice, Depp would have had to show that when Heard’s article was published, she did not believe that she had been abused. .

Instead, the evidence overwhelmingly supports Ms. Heard’s belief that she was abused by Mr. Depp, Heard’s lawyers said in their motion. Heard’s attorneys also asked the judge to investigate possible improper jury service, alleging that one of the jurors who was chosen was listed with a birth date of 1945 on documents provided to attorneys prior to jury selection. , but his date of birth is listed as 1970 in publicly available information. That discrepancy raises questions about whether the 15th juror actually received a subpoena to serve on the jury and was properly barred by the court from jury duty, Heard’s attorneys said in their motion. Read also: Video: a kiss between Amber Heard and a famous model would confirm infidelity Depp’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million for her countersuit against Depp, finding that Heard had been defamed by one of Depp’s attorneys, who accused her of creating a detailed prank that included the edit. of the couple’s apartment to make it worse for the police. In some ways, the lawsuit was a repeat of a lawsuit Depp brought in Britain against a British tabloid in which he was portrayed as a beating husband. The judge in that case ruled in favor of the newspaper in late 2020 after finding Heard was telling the truth in his descriptions of abuse.

