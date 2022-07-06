They present the 1st teaser of the new Dominican film “El App”

Holy Sunday.- Actor and film producer Isaac Savin (Panky), along with actor José Guillermo Cortines, stars in one of the most anticipated films “The App”.

The new film directed by Tabar Blanchard and edited in the sound visual, presents an application that exposes all the information instantly, in this interesting plot.

Last Thursday, June 30 at 11:11 p.m., the teaser 1.0 of this cinematic proposal will be released and the official trailer will be released very soon.

This film was shot in Boston with the participation of LongWood Media and Rulin Films, on location in the Dominican Republic, at Pinewood Studios and in post-production by La Nave Post Lab.

This is the first Teaser presented by production company Rulin Films and distribution company HAL-2046 Films. Thanks to all its investors and the cinema law, this work is now a reality.

SUMMARY THE APPLICATION

JACKIE (Isaac Savin), one of the most renowned hackers in the world, has created his masterpiece: an application that allows to hack and expose all the information of any social network of any which phone number entered, even if it has been deleted.

Based on the discourse that the power is not in the money in the hands of the few, but rather in the information in the hands of the many. How trust in technology can work against humanity.