Martin Kove, cast member of “Cobra-Kai”refused to speak to Leonardo DiCaprio about “titanic”





Cobra Kai brought back Martin Kove to reprise his most famous role. Kove had many other roles besides The Karate Kid yet. He’s been in movies Rambo: First Blood Part II at Once upon a time in Hollywoodtv shows like Cagney and Lacey, and stage work. In fact, when he was working with Leonardo DiCaprio, Titanic was not the topic of conversation. LR: Peyton List, Martin Kove and Jacob Bertrand | Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix Kove hosts his own podcast, Hitting with the Koves, with son Jesse and daughter Rachel. On the June 23 episode, Kove opened up about his own encounters with celebrities, including DiCaprio in Once upon a time in Hollywood. Cobra Kai returns for season 5 on September 9 What Martin Kove talked about with Leonardo DiCaprio instead of “titanic” In Once upon a time in Hollywood, DiCaprio played struggling actor Rick Dalton. Of course, he was the star of the movie in real life. Kove played another actor in the western Bounty Law. But, Kove knew DiCaprio didn’t want to talk about Titanic. *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black} Hitting with the Koves. We talked about our love for westerns. He said to me: What is your favorite western? We just talked and talked and talked. I didn’t tell her, I loved you in Titanic. All these things are only superficial. What to talk to Martin Kove about if you meet him Kove meets a lot of fans at conventions and he enjoys talking with all of them. But if you want to impress him, do like him with DiCaprio. RELATED: Cobra Kai: John Kreese Actor Martin Kove Won Karate Kid Role From Insulting Director It’s like somebody told me, I loved you at Lincoln Center in this thing called Tricky champions, said Kove. I did Lincoln Center in 1972. In the end, it’s not a famous Rambo. It’s not the famous Once upon a time in Hollywoodit’s not Karate Kid. Its remote control and I think that’s what these giants like to discuss with you. I think every actor who’s done something likes it when people have known about those little credits for a long time. It was also true for Hollywood legends Since Kove is an actor himself, he relates to other actors who are always asked about their popular work. Kove is always a fan of other actors, so when he meets them, he tries to find something that will be important to them. I could have asked a very interesting question because so many times they like it when you have a distant taste, Kove said. So it has to do with a play they performed 20 years ago. You wouldn’t say, Steve McQueen, I loved you in The Magnificent Seven Where The great Escape. Everybody asks that, but if you remember he did a play, in New York, a little off-Broadway play because you followed his career, then you strike up a conversation, then the hell you speak. RELATED: Leonardo Dicaprio Chose Titanic Over Boogie Nights, According to Paul Thomas Anderson

