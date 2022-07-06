Joe Turkel, who played bartender on ‘The Shining’ Lloyd and starred in ‘Blade Runner’, dies at 94





Prolific actor Joe Turkel, best known for playing creepy bartender Lloyd in “The Brilliant” and the eccentric replicant creator in “Blade Runner”, has deceasedsaid his publicist Diane Thibert. Turkel, 94, died Monday at Providence St. Johns Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., with his sons Craig and Robert by his side, Thibert said. A favorite of Stanley Kubrick, Turkel starred in three of the director’s films, beginning with his 1956 classic “The Killing.” He appeared as Pvt. Pierre Arnaud, a soldier led to the firing squad, in the 1957 film ‘The Paths of Glory’. James Rado obituary: Grammy winner and co-creator of ‘Hair’ musical, dies at 90 Playing Lloyd, the ghostly bartender of the deserted Overlook Hotel in 1980s “The Shining,” Turkel gave a spooky and iconic performance while serving drinks to Jack Nicholson author behind the haunted bar. Turkel starred as Dr. Eldon Tyrell, the eccentric creator of replicants in Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic “Blade Runner,” who comforted doomed replicant Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer) by saying, “The light who burns twice as bright shines half the time long.” Batty responded by crushing his skull with his hands. From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to ‘RRR’: The 10 Best Movies of 2022 So Far, Definitely Ranked Born in Brooklyn on July 15, 1927, Turkel joined the army at age 17, serving in Europe during World War II. After the war, he moved to California to pursue an acting career that would last four decades. Turkel has worked on over 100 projects, including films such as “King Rat”, “The Sand Pebbles”, “The St. Valentines Day Massacre”, and his latest film, “The Dark Side of the Moon”. On television, he appeared in episodes of popular shows such as “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp”, “The Lone Ranger”, “SWAT”, “Adam-12”, “Ironside”, “The Andy Griffith Show”, “Ben Casey”, “The Untouchables”, “Dragnet”, “Miami Vice” and “Bonanza”. The story continues Martin Scorsese mourns Ray Liotta: “I would have liked to have the chance to see him only once” In Turkel’s obituary, his family describes him as “a gifted storyteller of his long and colorful life; from his childhood in the Great Depression, to his wartime experiences as a teenage soldier, to his long and productive on-screen career and to those he worked with.” “Friends and neighbors knew Joe was fun and easy going. He loved to laugh and was never shy about signing autographs for fans,” the obituary reads. “He had a knack for meeting people he knew no matter where he traveled. His warmth and magnetic personality made him a beloved and familiar figure in Santa Monica, where he has called home since the early 1990s. 90s.” The actor’s family said Turkel penned a memoir titled “The Misery of Success” just before his death. They plan to release it later this year. This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Turkel, star of ‘The Shining’ and ‘Blade Runner’, dies at 94

